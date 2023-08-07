Lyle “Butch” Flugum Jr.

Lyle Burdette “Butch” Flugum Jr., age 65, passed away August 2, 2023 at his home. A memorial service will be held at 11 AM on Tuesday, August 8 at Bayview Freeborn Funeral Home. Reverend Rueben Unseth will be officiating. Visitation will be held one hour prior to service. Inurnment will be at Pilgrim’s rest Cemetery.

Lyle Burdette “Butch” Flugum Jr. was born September 2, 1957 at Naeve Hospital in Albert Lea to Lyle Sr. and Erlyss (Neve) Flugum. He grew up in Glenville and graduated from Glenville High School in 1977. On June 27, 1981, he was united in marriage to Pauline Ziebell. From this union, three children were born. The family made their home in Glenville where Lyle worked various jobs before retiring in 2008.

Lyle was a member of Calvary Lutheran Church. He enjoyed Woodworking, Fishing with his children, watching DVDs and phone calls with his family. His greatest love was spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren.

He is survived by his wife of 42 years, Pauline; daughter, Jennifer of Glenville; son Robert (Lacy) of Wisconsin, grandkids, Malachi, Esther, Faith, Trinity, Moriah, Eden and Eve; bothers Larry (Machelle) Flugum of Albert Lea; David (Kim) Flugum of Austin; sister, Denise (Jerry) Lee of Albert Lea; Aunts, Beverly Neve and Judy Neve; father-in-law, George Ziebell; brothers-in-law, Kevin (Carole) Ziebell of Lewiston, Pete Ziebell of Myrtle and many nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews and cousins.

Lyle is preceded in death by his son, Jonathan Joseph (JJ); parents Lyle Sr and Erlyss; grandparents, Joseph and Grace Flugum, Albert and Alma Neve; mother-in-law, Elaine Ziebell and many aunts and uncles.