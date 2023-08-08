Marian Ann Ziebell, 84 of Albert Lea MN, passed away peacefully on August 5, 2023 at Thorne Crest Senior Living. A graveside service will be held Friday, August 15 at 3pm at Pilgrim’s Rest Cemetery.

Marian was born August 24, 1938 to Carl and Margaret (Samon) Ziebell in rural Myrtle, MN where she was raised on the farm. Marian graduated from Albert Lea High School on June 4, 1956. She attended Austin Area Vocational School where she received a certificate in Hairdressing and Beauty Care on January 3, 1959. She became a member of the Minnesota State Hairdressers and Cosmetologists Association.

In 1960 Marian moved to Austin, MN where she was a cosmetologist. She later moved to Minneapolis and attended business school. In 1972 she started a new career with the United State’s Postal Service at Fort Snelling. She retired from the Postal service in 2004 after 32 years of service.

Marian was a very active member of Mount Olivet Lutheran Church, where she volunteered and worked many events. She was an avid golfer and bowler. Marian had a very green thumb and was very proud of her flower garden. Baking, knitting, crocheting, quilting and other needle working were hobbies Marian enjoyed doing. Watching the Minnesota Twins and playing cards were two of her favorite pastimes.

Spending time with her family was very important to Marian. In 2015 she moved to Albert Lea, Minnesota to be closer to family and made her home in Thorne Crest Independent Living. Marian so much enjoyed her time with the people at Thornecrest that they became her extended family.

Marian is survived by her sister-in-law Judy Ziebell, nephew Dan (Lisa) Ziebell, niece Lori (Kelly) Madson, great nephews Tyler (Jena) Ziebell and Logan Madson, great nieces Chelsey (Kyle) Utpadel; Madison (Peter) Clark; Rieley (Michael) Gordon, and many great-great nieces and nephews.

Marian was preceded in death by her father Carl Ziebell, mother Margaret Ziebell, and brother James Ziebell.

Marian was a special woman who lived life to its fullest. She will be missed by her family and her friends.