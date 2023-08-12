Market basket given away

Published 8:00 pm Friday, August 11, 2023

By Submitted

From left, Kathleen Bleckeberg presents Kelsey Johanson and her 3-week-old baby with the basket of goodies they won in the July 26 drawing. Market visitors can register on Wednesdays to win a basket of goodies donated by market vendors. Provided

