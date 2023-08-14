Minnesota State Fair 101: Your guide to the Great Minnesota Get-Together for 2023 Published 11:18 am Monday, August 14, 2023

By Nicole Johnson, Minnesota Public Radio

The Minnesota State Fair is nearly here. If you’re working on your game plan to fit in as many corn dogs, corn cobs and corn-themed seed art pieces as you can, then you’ve come to the right place.

Here’s what you need to know to make the most out of your visit:

When is the Minnesota State Fair?

The Great Minnesota Get-Together runs Aug. 24 through Labor Day and you can get in as early as 7 a.m. to start on your fair adventure. Admission to the fairgrounds is open until 9 p.m. (7 p.m. on Labor Day) and the fairgrounds are open until 11 p.m. (9 p.m. on Labor Day). Visit the fair’s website to learn more about their hours.

State Fair tickets

General admission

You can purchase pre-fair discount tickets for $15 now online, by calling 1-800-514-3849, at the fairgrounds ticket office and at participating Cub stores, according to availability. You will be able to store your tickets on your phone, print them and even get them mailed to your home for an additional fee.

The regular, day-of ticket price is $18 adults, $16 seniors (+65) and kids (5-12) and free for children 4 and under. You can also buy tickets online from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. (limited to 12 tickets per order)

Grandstand tickets

These tickets will get you into the fair’s grandstand shows – but you will still need to purchase a general admission ticket to get into the fairgrounds.

While Brandi Carlile’s show is sold out, tickets for the rest of the shows are still available… only with an obstructed view. Buy them online or call (800) 514-3849.

The Chicks is so far the only show you will need to call to get seats with obstructed view. Online purchases are not available.

Ride and attraction tickets

In past years, paper rides or game tickets were necessary; those have been replaced this year with a Fun Card that will hold all tickets purchased to be used at Midway and Kidway rides. The average number of tickets you will need for a ride is six tickets. Don’t forget to plan ahead. Keep in mind that some attractions such as the Skyride and Ye Old Mill do not accept Fun Card credits, only cash or debit/credit card.

Getting to the State Fair

Driving

If you arrive by car (no RVs), the State Fair offers limited parking spaces available on a first-come, first-served basis for $20 (cash or card). These parking lots open at 6 a.m. and they fill quickly every day. Overnight parking is not allowed. If you leave the fair, you might lose your parking spot and will have to pay the parking fee again.

Biking

If you want to ride your bike or non-licensed scooter, you can park in bike corrals, which are fenced-in areas monitored by a staff person. This year there is a new location on Loop Gate No. 9 on Como Ave., called the South Bike Lot.

Parking hours start at 6 a.m. on Randall Ave-Buford Gate No. 16, at 6:30 a.m. on North End Gate No. 2 and at 6:45 a.m. on Loop Gate No. 9. Parking hours end at 11 p.m. except on Labor Day (ends at 9 p.m.). Parking will cost $15.

If you have a motorcycle and want to ride it to the State Fair, you can park either in State Fair lots for $20 or in a motorcycle lot on Como Avenue near the International Institute for $15. Parking hours are 6 a.m. to 11 p.m. except on Labor Day (ends at 9 p.m.).

Public transportation

A resourceful and accessible way of arriving at the State Fair is via bus. There is a special service called the State Fair Express Bus that features free parking within the Twin Cities metro area. For $6 you get a roundtrip shuttle to the fairgrounds.

Express buses are operated by Metro Transit, Minnesota Valley Transit Authority and SouthWest Transit. Drop-offs and pick-ups will be at the Transit Hub located at Gate No. 16. Go to the State Fair’s website for more information.

Taxis, rideshare apps

Rideshare

Planning to get an Uber, Lyft or other app-based ride service? The State Fair offers two designated drop-off and pick-up points near the fairgrounds: at the northeast end of the fairgrounds outside the North End Gate No. 2 and at the south end of the fairgrounds in the parking lot across from Gate No. 7 and the Dairy Building.

Taxis

If you prefer a regular taxi to drop you off or pick you up, the designated taxi space is located at the Loop Gate No. 9 on Como Avenue on the south side of the fairgrounds.

Park and ride

If you prefer to avoid parking at the fairgrounds, you can park in public spaces very close to the fairgrounds and be dropped off by State Fair buses for free. More information on pickups and drop-offs is available on their website.

10 things you should carry with you

1) Comfortable shoes

If you want to walk around the fairgrounds and enjoy the fair all day, you need to make sure you are wearing good shoes. Soft and comfortable walking shoes are highly recommended. Please, leave your fancy stiletto heels at home.

2) Water

Or any other type of hydrating liquid. You can bring an empty bottle to fill at water stations. There are also drinking fountains.

3) Portable charger

There are a couple of places with charging stations (The Renewal by Andersen and KSTP TV booths), it is a good idea to have another way to charge your phone — especially if you are planning to spend all day at the fair.

4) A map

We know it sounds a little bit old school, but maps — either printed or digital — can save you time and help you navigate the fair grounds.

5) Summer gear

Minnesota weather can be pretty unpredictable, but we are still in the warm summer season. Bring your sunglasses and wear sunscreen.

6) Cash

Not all vendors or attractions accept cards. Save yourself the additional fees and long lines at the ATM and have some cash on you.

7) Hand sanitizer

To keep your hands clean in between all that fair food you will eat. Hand wash stations are also available at some livestock buildings.

8) Napkins or cleaning wipes

And just in case that food gets a little messy, having something on hand to clean up a mustard or ketchup spill from a corn dog is a good idea, too.

9) Bag

Have a place to carry important items like your phone, wallet, keys and all the items we mentioned above. Backpacks, bags and coolers are permitted on the fairgrounds, but are subject to search. There are no lockers or a bag check at the State Fair. Also note: Coolers are not permitted at the Grandstand.

10) A plan

With dozens of booths, concerts, food and beverages to choose from, we advise you to come up with a list of priorities, with a plan on where to go and how to get there.

5 things you cannot bring to fairgrounds

The fair’s security program includes walk-through metal detectors at all entry gates. Bags, purses, coolers and packages will be subject to search.

1) Pets

Pets are not allowed on the fairgrounds, with the exception of service dogs or animals approved as part of an exhibition. Dogs whose sole function is to provide comfort or emotional support are not allowed.

2) Drugs or alcohol

You cannot bring or consume outside alcohol, marijuana or any illegal substances.

3) Selfie sticks, drones

Selfie sticks are prohibited in the Grandstand concert venue, free entertainment stage seating areas and on rides at Mighty Midway, Kidway, Adventure Park and ticketed attractions. But since we know you would love to snap a selfie — even without a stick — here’s a map with six selfie spots around the fair.

The State Fair also prohibits unauthorized operation or use of any unmanned aerial vehicle, or drone, on or above the fairgrounds.

You are welcome to bring cameras to the fair, but recording of performances on free entertainment stages is prohibited. For Grandstand performances, audio and video recording is not permitted, and still photography may be restricted depending on the artist.

4) Weapons

Weapons and objects that appear to be weapons are not allowed.

5) Bikes, skateboards, hoverboards, skates

You can bring your own personal conveyance vehicles such as strollers, wagons or wheelchairs, or rent them from HomeTown Mobility starting at $20 per day.

Here you will find the full list of prohibited items

Minnesota State Fair on a budget

For just $5 you can get the Blue Ribbon Bargain Book which features 100 coupons with great deals on classic foods (no new foods, sorry), attractions at the Mighty Midway and fun things to buy.

Also, keep an eye on special day discounts such as Opening Day (Thursday, Aug. 24), Senior Day (Monday, Aug. 28), and Kids’ Day (Wednesday, Aug. 30). You can buy a bargain book at the fairgrounds or in participating Cub stores.

Check out of the State Fair’s daily schedule. From live entertainment to special activities and attractions, the Fair will be hosting 547 free events. Explore each of them by going to their official website and filtering the events by date, location, category and even keywords.

From local to worldwide bands, the fair also offers 900 shows and 100+ acts for no cost. Click to see the full lineup.

Labor Day, the last day of the State Fair, will be packed with deals on food and merchandise. Find the flyer with all the information on the website or at any information booth.