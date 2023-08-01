MnDOT cautions about I-90, I-35 construction for Sturgis rally
Published 11:22 am Tuesday, August 1, 2023
Motorists traveling in southern Minnesota on Interstate 90 and Interstate 35 to the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally in South Dakota will encounter construction work zones, according to the Minnesota Department of Transportation.
The annual motorcycle event in Sturgis, South Dakota, from Aug. 4-13 attracts thousands of motorcycle enthusiasts who ride or haul their motorcycles to the Black Hills of South Dakota with many traveling on I-35 and across I-90 to and from the event.
For more information about the I-90 projects east to west and the I-35 projects north to south, go to MnDOT’s 511mn.org road conditions maps, project websites and other online information:
- I-90 eastbound pavement repairs between Eyota and St. Charles: Reduced to a single lane in construction zone, prepare for traffic slowdowns.
- I-90 eastbound pavement repairs near Albert Lea: Eastbound traffic reduced to a single lane between Highway 13 (Exit 154) and Freeborn County Road 46 (Exit 166), prepare for traffic slowdowns.
- I-90 resurfacing from Blue Earth to Wells: Two-way traffic in eastbound lanes, watch for entrance and exit ramp closures at Faribault County Road 17.
- I-35 resurfacing at Faribault: Traffic reduced to single lane in each direction from Rice County Road 48 to Highway 21, watch for occasional ramp closures. Significant backups may occur from mid-morning through late afternoon during commuting times and weekends.
- I-35 southbound resurfacing south of Owatonna: Single-lane traffic in southbound lanes from Highway 30 to Steele County Road 31. Northbound traffic may be reduced to single lane. Significant backups may occur from mid-morning through late afternoon during commuting times and weekends.