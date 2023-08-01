MnDOT cautions about I-90, I-35 construction for Sturgis rally Published 11:22 am Tuesday, August 1, 2023

Motorists traveling in southern Minnesota on Interstate 90 and Interstate 35 to the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally in South Dakota will encounter construction work zones, according to the Minnesota Department of Transportation.

The annual motorcycle event in Sturgis, South Dakota, from Aug. 4-13 attracts thousands of motorcycle enthusiasts who ride or haul their motorcycles to the Black Hills of South Dakota with many traveling on I-35 and across I-90 to and from the event.

For more information about the I-90 projects east to west and the I-35 projects north to south, go to MnDOT’s 511mn.org road conditions maps, project websites and other online information: