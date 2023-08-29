No injuries reported in Albert Lea garage fire Published 8:17 am Tuesday, August 29, 2023

No injuries were reported in a fire early this morning on Garfield Avenue in Albert Lea.

Albert Lea Fire Rescue was dispatched at 1:10 a.m. to the home at 702 Garfield Ave., where crews found fire coming from the two-stall detached garage. Fire crews quickly extinguished the fire, and remained on scene for about an hour to put out hot spots.

The cause of the fire was a home-made oil lamp that tipped over as the owner was leaving the garage area, according to the fire department. The garage and contents were a total loss, estimated at $22,000.

The Albert Lea Police Department and Mayo Clinic Ambulance Service also responded to the fire.