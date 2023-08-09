Northern Country Cooperative and Viafield announce intent to pursue a merger Published 8:00 pm Tuesday, August 8, 2023

The boards of directors of Northern Country Cooperative, of Stacyville, Iowa, and Viafield, of Charles City, Iowa, have announced their intent to seek unification through a member vote. The future merger would combine the two farm supply cooperatives to further strengthen the service and resources for their farmer-owners.

In the notification letter to members, it was shared that both boards entered a unification study to determine the best path forward for each cooperative. In consideration of previously shared business operations, strong financials, and shared culture and visions, it was determined that a merger would allow for optimal future growth and opportunities.

The combined cooperative will serve over 4,700 farmer members across counties in southern Minnesota and northern Iowa.

“This merger will be very beneficial for our members, employees and the many communities we represent,” said Northern Country Board President Dave Huper. “We are confident the combination of our respective cooperatives’ strengths will bring the best in farm supply and services.”

The future unified cooperative would join the two companies wholly together under a new name with no significant changes to operations or employees. Rather, the combined entity will be better positioned with the size and scale to best serve the needs of tomorrow’s farm businesses.

“Each of our boards and management teams have reached this decision in the best interest of our current membership as well as future generations of co-op farmer members,” stated Steve Fullerton, Viafield board president. “We expect a merger to maintain the high-quality service and products our farmer customers have come to expect, while allowing for increased advantages in the marketplace, improved efficiencies, innovative offerings, and a best in class workforce.”

Member voting ballots and informational packets will be mailed at a later date yet to be announced with a final vote count expected in early fall.

More information and continued updates can be found by visiting, www.nccviafieldunification.com.