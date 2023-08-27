Northwood man claims $100K lottery prize

Published 7:23 am Sunday, August 27, 2023

By Staff Reports

Timothy Ouverson claimed a $100,000 prize this week in a "Plu$ Your Bucks" game. Provided

A Northwood man has won a $100,000 lottery prize.

Timothy Ouverson of Northwood won the first top prize in the Iowa Lottery’s “Plu$ Your Bucks” scratch game, according to an Iowa Lottery press release.

He purchased his winning ticket at Kum & Go, 818 Iowa Highway 105 in Northwood, and claimed his prize Wednesday at the lottery’s Mason City regional office.

Plu$ Your Bucks is a $10 scratch game that features seven top prizes of $100,000 and overall odds of 1 in 2.84.

For more information about this game, and the number of prizes still available, visit ialottery.com.

