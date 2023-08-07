Person reportedly robbed and other reports Published 8:50 am Monday, August 7, 2023

Police received a report at 6:51 p.m. Sunday that a person was reportedly robbed after two people reportedly came to buy a PlayStation 5 and Nintendo Switch at 940 Jefferson Ave.

1 arrested on warrant

Police arrested Jacqueline Lee Jones, 62, on a Mower County warrant at 2:04a.m. Friday at 509 Minnesota Ave.

1 arrested for terroristic threats

Police arrested Benjamin Steven Moore, 43, for felony terroristic threats after receiving a report of a male yelling at customers at 6:40 a.m. Friday at 820 Happy Trails Lane.

Bikes reported stolen

A gray Trek mountain bike was reported stolen at 1:30 p.m. Friday at 416 Bridge Ave.

A 10-speed Giant blue bike with a black seat was reported stolen at 5:39 a.m. Saturday at 915 S. Broadway.

Dog bite reported

Police received a report at 2:04 p.m. Friday of someone who had been bit by a dog in the emergency room.

Hit-and-run crashes reported

A hit-and-run crash was reported at 10:12 p.m. Friday on St. John Avenue.

A hit-and-run crash was reported at 3:02 p.m. Sunday at 701 S. Broadway.

Break-ins reported

Police received a report at 6:45 a.m. Saturday that someone had reportedly kicked in the front door of a house in Albert Lea. The address was redacted from the police logs.

Bakkedahl Trucking was reported broken into at 8:09 a.m. Saturday in Albert Lea. The break-in occurred between 11:20 p.m. Friday and 8 a.m. Saturday.

A burglary was reported at 10:27 p.m. Sunday at 702 Garfield Ave. The back door was broken and a bookshelf knocked over. Multiple items were broken.

Horn results in hearing loss for individual

Police received a report at 10:34 a.m. Saturday of a driver that reportedly honked his horn so loudly on the 200 block of North Broadway that an individual received hearing damage.

1 arrested for domestic assault

Police arrested Zachary Allen Camerer, 36, for misdemeanor domestic assault at 5:05 a.m. Sunday in Albert Lea.