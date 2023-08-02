PUBLIC HEARING 8/15/23 Published 10:27 am Wednesday, August 2, 2023

PUBLIC NOTICE

Hearing on the proposed Administrative Levy budget for 2024 for Turtle Creek Watershed District will be held on Tuesday August 15th, 2023 at 5:15P.M. at the Government Center in Hollandale, Mn.

The total dollars budgeted for the year 2024 is $114,000.00. Line items are available at the hearing, in the monthly minutes, on the internet or through the Administrative person at Mower SWCD office.

Nancy Finley

Albert Lea Tribune:

Aug. 2 and 9, 2023

