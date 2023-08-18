Ayden Brackey memorial: Children remember boy with balloon release
Published 4:18 pm Friday, August 18, 2023
Mia Neitzel, Liam Beer, Bailey Classon, Aria Walk, Emma Beighley and Aiden Williams, not pictured, prepare to release balloons Friday morning in memory of 11-year-old Ayden Brackey, who was killed in a crash at the intersection the week before. A few of the girls were in the same class with Ayden at Hawthorne Elementary School and described him as a friendly person with a good personality who could make anyone smile if they were down. A private family service was also held on Friday. Sarah Stultz/Albert Lea Tribune
The youth release the balloons at the intersection Friday morning. Sarah Stultz/Albert Lea Tribune
The balloons fly away in the sky over the State Farm Insurance office at the corner of Bridge Avenue and Marshall Street. Sarah Stultz/Albert Lea Tribune
The youth look at the memorial that has been set up at the corner of Bridge Avenue and Marshall Street near the crash site. In addition to flowers, there were baseball and fishing items, pictures and other trinkets left behind by community members. Sarah Stultz/Albert Lea Tribune
A small group of classmates of 11-year-old Ayden Brackey, who was killed Aug. 11 while riding his bicycle at the intersection of Bridge Avenue and Marshall Street, gathered Friday to release balloons in his honor.
The corner has turned into a makeshift memorial where many have left flowers, stuffed animals, baseball and fishing items and other trinkets.
A public visitation was held for Ayden on Thursday at Bayview Freeborn Funeral Home with a private family service on Friday.