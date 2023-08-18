Ayden Brackey memorial: Children remember boy with balloon release

Published 4:18 pm Friday, August 18, 2023

By Sarah Stultz

A small group of classmates of 11-year-old Ayden Brackey, who was killed Aug. 11 while riding his bicycle at the intersection of Bridge Avenue and Marshall Street, gathered Friday to release balloons in his honor.

The corner has turned into a makeshift memorial where many have left flowers, stuffed animals, baseball and fishing items and other trinkets.

A public visitation was held for Ayden on Thursday at Bayview Freeborn Funeral Home with a private family service on Friday.

