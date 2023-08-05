Roy Orbison tribute coming to Marion Ross Performing Arts Center Published 8:00 pm Friday, August 4, 2023

Escape into a legendary celebration of Roy Orbison hits. Lend an ear to exceptional new Roy-style songs found in dreams. David K. sings Roy’s multi-octave range beautifully and with power.

His stage presence, wit and passion within this tribute shine. His band excellent, his players employ precision and feel.

Many troubled hearts have found refuge in Orbison’s vulnerable voice and writing. His operatic style calms and empowers. His hits catalogue unequaled. Orbison stands alone among the legends of any time.

At lockdown, a flash back. In Los Angeles in 1992 David K. was asked, “You a songwriter?”

He answered, “Yes.”

“Send me a song,” the man said, sharing his card.

That night David wrote, “It Was A Mistake,” Orbison style, and sent it to the late Orbison’s manager. Locked down decades later, David K. rehearsed daily, waking nightly to a voice crooning in his head, “Pretty Woman”… or “Crying.” He begged Orbison to quit so he could sleep. Orbison persisted. One night, the haunting tune was “Lonely Blue Dreams…”

“Stop it, Roy,” David said. “Wait… is that you Roy?”

Half awake, guitar in hand, David captured the song. Had Orbison sent it? Time stood still as he wandered dreamscapes catching songs like snow wafting in the night. Would Orbison send more?

Lock down lifts, an album of five Orbison hits and new dream songs appears, as performances return. David K. feels compelled to share this legend, and also these dream songs. One set, dressed all in black, the band overwhelms audiences with endless Orbison hits they forgot he sang or wrote!

The next set, escape into a dream, lose yourself in unexpected unique effects, corresponding video and a dream vibe all in color shades of blue. Here Orbison’s best mixed with David K.’s newest. Check out www.royshow.com, for bio, photos, video and calendar dates.

This show is a heartfelt tour of musical memories, and a new dream. Is Orbison sending David K songs in the night? Grab a copy of “Lonely Blue Dreams” the new David K CD with five Roy Hits, one song written at the request of Roy Orbison’s manager, and seven songs dreamed by David K. Where and when does a tribute meet inspired new creation? Come see. Come hear. Come experience this “Lonely Blue Dream.”

David K., singer-songwriter, guitarist and pianist, has performed for decades, all over the country and internationally. He’s recorded and/or performed with Dr. Fink of Prince & The Revolution, Joey Molland of Badfinger (The Beatles Apple Records), Jeff Cook of Alabama, Fergie Frederiksen of Toto, Phil Solem of The Rembrandt’s (co-wrote “Friends” TV show theme “I’ll Be There For You”). Phil also played bass on five cuts of David K.’s CD “Big News Cafe.” David has submitted songs to Jon Anderson of YES, Spencer Davis, Randy Meisner of The Eagles, Edgar Winter, Toni Braxton, Rick Danko of The Band and members of James Brown’s original band.

David K. as Roy Orbison will be at the Marion Ross Performing Arts Center at 7:30 p.m., Aug. 19. Tickets — $20 each — can be found at actonbroadway.com.

The Marion Ross Performing Arts Center is at 147 N. Broadway.