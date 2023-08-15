Scott J. Enger

Scott Enger, a caring, fun loving, joke telling husband, father, brother, son, uncle, nephew, and friend passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, August 10, 2023.

Scott Jerome Enger was born in Mankato, Minnesota on October 28,1966 and grew up in Janesville, Minnesota. Scott was born to Robert Dawson and Harriet (Earle) Enger. He was adopted later in life by William Enger. After high school, he pursued education in HVAC and worked at Brown Printing, where he met his wife, Heidi. Scott has two sons, Landon Bruegger (33) and Spencer Enger (24).

Scott was a “fix-it” man. He enjoyed spending time in his garage. He would spend hours working on projects or working on his motorcycle. Scott loved his Harley and going on rides. He also enjoyed spending time with his family – his wife, children, grandchildren and friends. He loved to go out to eat, relax around a fire or at a lake, spending time listening to music, or watching a Vikings game. Other hobbies Scott had included hunting, camping, roller-skating, skiing, fishing, boating, playing pool and bowling. He was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church.

Scott is survived by his wife of 25 years, Heidi, sons Landon (Torey) Bruegger and Spencer Enger (Katelyn Pickens); grandchildren Liam and Declan; siblings Caroline Frederick, Clayton (Shannon) Dawson, Violet (Dan) Wynnemer, Tina Martin, Tammy (Jerome) Enger, William JR Enger, and Vernajean Dawson; mother-in-law Sandy Bolinger, father-in-law Dave (Jody) Nechanicky, and brother and sister-in-laws; and many nieces, nephews, great nieces, and great nephews, aunts, uncles, and cousins.

He is preceded in death by his father Robert Dawson; mom and dad Harriet and Bill Enger; brother Martin Dawson; nephew Nigel Wynnemer; Niece Alexis St. Clair; father-in-law Galen Bolinger; his grandparents; and Pudge and Alex – his dogs.

Scott was loved by many and will be missed. To honor Scott and his love for America, Harley Davidson, and the Vikings – the family encourages that if you have patriotic, motorcycle, or Vikings attire, please wear it to the service.

A memorial service will be held at 10am on Saturday, August 19, 2023, at Bayview Freeborn Funeral Home. Chaplain Don Malinsky will officiate. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service.