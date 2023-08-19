Sports Memories: Albert Lea grad is head softball coach at Missouri college Published 8:51 pm Friday, August 18, 2023

Sports Memories by Tom Jones

15 years

Glen Perkins threw an eight-inning shutout as the Minnesota Twins defeated the New York Yankees 4-0 at the Metrodome. With the win, Perkins was 9-3 on the year.

Andy Petersen of Albert Lea won his first men’s city championship at Green Lea Golf Course. His four eagles in the final round helped him defeat three-time champion Phil Schmidt. Kelli Hansen took home the women’s title. Flight winners were Riley Worth, Scott McKinney, Darell Sopher, Steve Goskeson and Ryan Wuerflein.

The Albert Lea Bayside Water Ski team was holding “Learn to Ski” clinics on Edgewater Bay.

20 years

Richards Wood Products of Geneva finished 2-2 in pool play at the International Softball Congress World Tournament played in Kimberly, Wisconsin. Members of the team included Brody Richards, Andy Van Wetterling, Ryan Glynn, B.J. Boom, Brett Richards and Shawn Hearn.

Albert Lea graduate Gretta Melstad was named head softball coach at Culver-Stockton College in Canton, Missouri.

Diane Sorenson recorded a hole-in-one at the No. 13 hole at Green Lea Golf Course.

The Minnesota Gophers men’s basketball team added a former Hopkins star when forward Dan Coleman transferred from Boston College to the Gophers.

Albert Lea football captains Stephen Thorn and Chris Hable were preparing the team for their annual Tiger football card sale. That sale began Saturday and cards are available from any Tiger football player.

50 years

The wives of Minnesota Twins players squared off against their husbands in a softball game played before a Twins vs. Baltimore game at Metropolitan Stadium.

Eldon Picha of Albert Lea was collecting entry forms for the third annual Cozy Bar Black slow pitch softball tournament that was being played at JM Snyder fields. The Minnesota Golden Gophers rugby team defeated the Albert Lea Rugby Club 30-18 in a game played in Minneapolis. John Egge, Jim Berg, Bob Hoeg, Mark Bruer and Kent Spellman were noted for their outstanding performances in the game.

The Albert Lea Adult Amateur Softball Association men’s church fastpitch playoffs were being held with Emmons Lutheran taking on Trinity Lutheran and Hollandale Christian Reform taking on Zion Lutheran.

Mike Pappas, Roy Page and Rick Harves prepared for the upcoming football season at Mankato State College with three-a-day workouts under coach John Coatta.

Three teams claimed Minnesota Twins pitcher Jim Kaat after he was placed on waivers after going 11-12 on the season.

Upcoming events

Professional wrestling fans, especially those of the Minnesota-based American Wrestling Association, should plan on attending an event titled “Wrestling In Minnesota”at the Freeborn County Historical Museum at 7 p.m. on Aug. 31.

Carol Castle, the founder and director of the Minnesota Wrestling Hall of Fame in Robbinsdale will discuss the history of professional wrestling in the state and talk about the Hall of Fame. Admission is free for members and $5 for nonmembers.

The Albert Lea Football Boosters will hold their first-ever “Mom/Women of Tiger Football Academy” at Three Oak Winery at 7 p.m. Aug. 24. Cost is a suggested donation of $25, which will include a glass of wine and finger food. This is a great chance to learn more of the inside game of high school football from the coaching staff and hear a presentation on officiating the game.

To register, contact coach Paul Dunn at paul.dunn@alschools.org.