Sports Memories: Geneva, Ellendale fire depts. host donkey softball Published 8:55 pm Friday, August 4, 2023

Sports Memories by Tom Jones

15 years

The Albert Lea U-13 Moose baseball team was advancing to the Minnesota State Tournament after finishing second and third place in summer tournaments. The team was coached by Gene Arnold, Gary Abben, Jeff McLaughlin and Jon Hansen.

The Albert Lea VFW baseball team advanced to the state tournament with a 3-1 win over Northfield in the district championship game. Aaron Klatt pitched a seven-inning complete game, allowing one hit to pick up the win.

The Albert Lea American Legion baseball team saw their season come to an end when they were defeated by the Rochester Eagles 4-1 in a district play-in game. Joel Eisenbraun took the loss for Albert Lea.

Justin Morneau’s bases loaded double led the Minnesota Twins to a 6-5 win over the Chicago White Sox. With the win, the Twins trailed the White Sox by one game.

20 years

New Richland defeated Glenville-Emmons 6-5 in a sub-district American Legion playoff game played in New Richland. Mitch Meier took the loss for Glenville-Emmons, who saw their season end with a 5-12 record.

With Justin Morneau being sent down, Rochester, Minnesota, native Michael Restovich was recalled by the Minnesota Twins from their Triple-A affiliate in Rochester, New York.

Shawn Ellingson picked up a trophy and a check for $1,000 for finishing first in the open division of the Albert Lea Jaycees annual demolition derby at the Freeborn County Fair. Jessie Esse took top honors in the powder puff division and Scott Kast took first in the compact car class.

50 years

Barry Bonds hit a home run and a double to collect the MVP award at Major League Baseball’s All-Star Game that was played in front of 40,849 in Kansas City. The National League defeated the American League 7-1.

Minnesota Vikings defensive back Karl Kassulke was seriously injured in a motorcycle accident on his way to training camp in Mankato.

The Geneva and Ellendale fire departments were hosting a donkey softball game at Geneva Field. A race of two donkeys ridden by mayors Raymond Ahlstrom and Mark Skrock preceded the game.

With Pam Sigurdson and Debbie Dahl each hitting home runs, Eddies Bar defeated the Aragon Jets in women’s softball play. Carlyn Tufte picked up the win.

Mike Stanek hurled the Orioles to a 10-4 victory over the Indians in the play-offs of Cubs Southwest baseball. Steve Falk took the loss.

Albert Lea’s Ron Frandle got a hole-in-one with an eight-iron on the 134-yard sixth hole at Green Lea Golf Course.

In the 0-5 handicap division, Earl Krieger shot a 36 to earn first place in weekly Green Lea City National League golf play.

Albert Lea Lakers update

Dylan Hoffman, who pitched with the Albert Lea Lakers in 2018 and was a 39th round draft pick of the San Diego Padres recently completed his first year as owner/manager of the Southern California Mavericks baseballl team, who play in the Sunset League in Orange County, California. The summer college league team finished their inaugural season 16-12 and featured seven all-stars. In memory of his girlfriend who passed away earlier this year, Hoffman named the team in honor of her husky dog Maverick.