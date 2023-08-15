Street overlay work to continue this week in downtown Albert Lea Published 9:24 am Tuesday, August 15, 2023

Street work will begin this week in downtown Albert Lea.

The process will start with Ulland Brothers milling the top two inches off the streets on Thursday and Friday. Next week, they will adjust the manhole and water valve covers to the finished road level. While the work is being done, streets will be closed, and on-street parking will be limited. Once the milling process is complete, on-street parking will be reopened.

The streets affected are:

Clark Street from St. Mary Avenue to East Main Street

Washington Avenue from West Main Street to Fountain Street

Newton Avenue from East Main Street to Clark Street

Bridge Avenue from Clark Street to Fountain Street

This schedule is dependent upon the weather and is subject to change.