Tires reported slashed and other reports

Published 9:59 am Friday, August 18, 2023

By Staff Reports

Tires were reported slashed on two vehicles at 8:31 a.m. Thursday at 2012 Capital Lane. 

 

Flower pot stolen

Email newsletter signup

A flower pot in front of the Freeborn County Courthouse was reported stolen at 8:28 a.m. Thursday at South Broadway and Pearl Street. 

 

Hit-and-run crashes reported

A hit-and-run crash was reported at 1:01 p.m. Thursday at 2708 Bridge Ave. 

A hit-and-run crash was reported at 7:19 p.m. Thursday at 122 Bridge Ave. 

 

1 arrested on warrant

Police arrested David Anthony Roe, 34, on a warrant at 4:49 p.m. Thursday at 621 E. 11th St. 

 

Roofing materials stolen

Roofing materials were reported stolen at 6:04 p.m. Thursday at 820 S. Fourth Ave. 

 

Theft reported

A theft was reported at 9:55 p.m. Thursday at Walmart, 1550 Blake Ave.

More News

Minnesota State Fair will have more officers, cameras and horses

Museum, ACT partner to bring ‘Shakespeare in the Village’

4 charged with riot, assault charges tied to April incident at Geneva bar

Hormel delivering SPAM to help Maui relief efforts

Print Article