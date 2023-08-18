Tires reported slashed and other reports Published 9:59 am Friday, August 18, 2023

Tires were reported slashed on two vehicles at 8:31 a.m. Thursday at 2012 Capital Lane.

Flower pot stolen

A flower pot in front of the Freeborn County Courthouse was reported stolen at 8:28 a.m. Thursday at South Broadway and Pearl Street.

Hit-and-run crashes reported

A hit-and-run crash was reported at 1:01 p.m. Thursday at 2708 Bridge Ave.

A hit-and-run crash was reported at 7:19 p.m. Thursday at 122 Bridge Ave.

1 arrested on warrant

Police arrested David Anthony Roe, 34, on a warrant at 4:49 p.m. Thursday at 621 E. 11th St.

Roofing materials stolen

Roofing materials were reported stolen at 6:04 p.m. Thursday at 820 S. Fourth Ave.

Theft reported

A theft was reported at 9:55 p.m. Thursday at Walmart, 1550 Blake Ave.