Tires reported slashed and other reports
Published 9:59 am Friday, August 18, 2023
Tires were reported slashed on two vehicles at 8:31 a.m. Thursday at 2012 Capital Lane.
Flower pot stolen
A flower pot in front of the Freeborn County Courthouse was reported stolen at 8:28 a.m. Thursday at South Broadway and Pearl Street.
Hit-and-run crashes reported
A hit-and-run crash was reported at 1:01 p.m. Thursday at 2708 Bridge Ave.
A hit-and-run crash was reported at 7:19 p.m. Thursday at 122 Bridge Ave.
1 arrested on warrant
Police arrested David Anthony Roe, 34, on a warrant at 4:49 p.m. Thursday at 621 E. 11th St.
Roofing materials stolen
Roofing materials were reported stolen at 6:04 p.m. Thursday at 820 S. Fourth Ave.
Theft reported
A theft was reported at 9:55 p.m. Thursday at Walmart, 1550 Blake Ave.