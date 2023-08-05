Tribune Editorial: Watch out for scammers Published 8:50 pm Friday, August 4, 2023

In the aftermath of any thunderstorms that bring hail or strong winds, it may be easy to feel a little overwhelmed if you received damage and you’re dealing with how to go about getting it fixed.

Just like other things, it’s important to remember there are scammers out there who are looking to take advantage of vulnerable people, and often after storms, it’s a prime time for them to come in.

We spoke with Tom Sorenson of Americana Insurance, who gave the following tips to keep homeowners safe against potential roof scammers:

• Make sure to get a licensed contractor. A license means the company has met a series of requirements, including continuing education classes, and gives the homeowner access to the Contractor Recovery Fund in the event there is a direct out-of-pocket loss due to fraudulent practices or failure of performance that arose out of a contract directly between the licensee and the homeowner. You can verify a company is licensed through the Minnesota Department of Labor.

• Homeowners should expect a contractor to give a price agreeable contract. On contracts where the contractor solicited the work, homeowners have three days once they sign it to cancel.

• Remember it is illegal for a company to claim they can cover your deductible. That is a red flag if they offer to do that.

• Ask where the business is located. Be wary of P.O. boxes. Have them provide contact information such as business cards, but keep in mind those can be made up, too.

• Ask if the company is insured and by what company. They should be able to show a certificate of insurance. Call the company on the certificate and verify the contractor is still insured.

• Search online for the name of the contractor and business. Look for reviews. If you can’t find the company online through a website or social media, that could be a red flag.

Sorenson said while there are legitimate companies that solicit work or that may leave brochures, the chances go up tremendously for a person to be scammed with the companies that do this.

We urge people to have a local roofing company or contractor check out your damage. Local companies will be worried about their reputations and generally want to do a good job.

In the event there are issues with the new roof two years down the line, at least you’ll be able to contact them at that time and get it resolved.

If someone from a random company stops by and offers a quote and advice, always get a second quote from someone local.

Homeowners should also call their insurance representative before signing a contract with a contractor. They will tell you if it’s covered by your insurance, and they have reputable adjusters to review your roof.

Remember, above all, if it sounds too good to be true, it probably is. Don’t be afraid to say no if you’re uncomfortable, and trust your gut.