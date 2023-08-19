WCTA board member candidates announced Published 8:00 pm Friday, August 18, 2023

Winnebago Cooperative Telecom Association’s (WCTA) Nominating Committee members Peter Brattrud, Sara Innes, Darryl Klukow, Robert Michaelis, Daniel Reindal, and Lynn Wasmoen met on Aug. 9.

The committee nominated a slate of candidates to fill the expiring terms of WCTA Directors Shanan Redinger and Curt Helland.

The Nominating Committee named the following members to be on the 2023 ballot: Michael Nissen of Hanlontown, Iowa; and Colin Wittmer of Conger.

WCTA is a member-owned cooperative providing a full range of quality, reliable telecommunication services and products to communities in north central Iowa and south central Minnesota.

WCTA members will receive ballots and notices prior to the September 21 annual meeting. Members can vote by mail. The meeting will be held at 6:30 p.m. in the Lake Mills High School Auditorium.