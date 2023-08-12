WCTA to host its first Member Appreciation Day Published 8:00 pm Friday, August 11, 2023

WCTA is excited to announce its first annual Member Appreciation Day and invites its members to join the staff for a free meal, activities and more, according to a press release.

This event will take place from 4-7 p.m. Sept. 6 at the Leonard Fjelstad Memorial Sports Complex in Lake Mills. While the organization will continue to hold its annual meeting each year, it wants to put more emphasis on Member Appreciation Day to celebrate its valued members.

With this shift in focus, the attendance gifts and giveaway prizes will be moved away from the annual meeting to offer them at the Member Appreciation Day. Along with giveaway prizes, there will be a pulled pork meal and activities for all ages. They will also give a special fiber splicing demonstration, and they will have playground equipment available for the kids.

“We’re very excited to make this change of focus to meet more of our members and interact in a relaxed setting,” a press release stated.

Members should keep an eye on their mail for their Member Appreciation Day postcard to bring with them to the event to receive a member gift. This postcard will also allow you to enter the prize drawings. Over $4,000 of prizes will be given out.