We the Kingdom entertains at the fair Published 1:24 pm Sunday, August 6, 2023

1 of 6

Christian band We The Kingdom performed Saturday at the Freeborn County Fair.

Their debut EP, “Live at the Wheelhouse,” earned the band four nominations at the 51st GMA Dove Awards, where they won the Dove Award for New Artist of the Year. In 2021, the band was awarded the GMA Dove Awards for Contemporary Christian Artist of the Year and Pop/Contemporary Album of the Year for “Holy Water.”