Wilhelm “Bill” Groskurth

Wilhelm Albert (Bill) Groskurth, 89, of Albert Lea MN passed away peacefully at his home on July 29, 2023. A memorial service will be held at Grace Lutheran Church in Albert Lea on Friday August 4, 2023 at 11:00 AM. Bill’s family will greet guests at a visitation at the church beginning at 10:00 AM. Interment will be later this year at the Iowa Veterans Cemetery.

Bill was born April 19, 1934 to Wilhelm T. and Vera A. Groskurth on their farm near Quasqueton IA. He married Gwenda Ann Geyer on May 26, 1957 at Richfield Lutheran Church near Sumner IA and they enjoyed over 66 years of marriage. Bill received his BS in Civil Engineering from Iowa State University in May 1959 and worked as assistant county engineer in Delaware and Mitchell counties in Iowa, and as county engineer in Mitchell County Iowa and Freeborn County Minnesota. Following his retirement in 1998, Bill and Gwen enjoyed traveling, visiting their family, spending time with friends, and dancing.

Bill will be greatly missed by all who loved him. He is survived by his wife, Gwen; daughters, Karen (Rick) Wilson, Lynne (Dave Schramm) Groskurth, Mary (Scott) Senne; five grandchildren, Royce (Alyssa Ahn) Wilson, Meghan Senne, Caitlin Senne, Jena (Dillon) Vogt, Tyler Senne; his sister, Maxine Losen; and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded by his parents and parents-in-law; his brothers and sisters-in-law, Leon (Dorothy), George (Marjorie), Walter; and brother-in-law, William Losen.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Grace Lutheran Church in Albert Lea; the Rotary Foundation District 5960, and Habitat for Humanity of South Central Minnesota.

A full obituary can be found at www.bonnerupfuneralservice.com