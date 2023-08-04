Window shot out of vehicle and other reports

Published 5:57 am Friday, August 4, 2023

By Staff Reports

The back window of a truck was reported shot out with a BB gun at 5:42 p.m. Thursday at 1305 Plainview Lane. 

 

Damage reported in bathroom

A partition was torn off the wall next to a urinal in the men’s bathroom at 8:36 a.m. Wednesday at 100 W. Hawthorne St. 

 

Propane tanks taken

Police received a report at 1:51 p.m. Wednesday that someone had cut locks to the propane tank area and taken some of the tanks at 2620 Y.H. Hanson Ave. 

 

Identity theft reported

Police received a report at 5:51 p.m. Wednesday of identity theft of a resident on Doral Avenue in Albert Lea. 

 

2 arrested on warrants

Police arrested Jorge Luis Acosta Valdes on a local warrant at 1:42 a.m. Thursday at 906 W. Front St. 

Police arrested Juan Enrique Cerda, 44, on a local warrant at 11:33 p.m. Thursday at 906 W. Front St. 

 

Stolen trailer recovered

A stolen trailer was reported recovered in a bean field off of Sorensen Road at 9:58 a.m. Thursday. 

 

Check fraud reported

Police received a report of check fraud at 12:07 p.m. Thursday in Albert Lea. 

 

Attempted burglary reported

An attempted burglary was reported at 6:18 p.m. Thursday at an Albert Lea residence. The address was redacted from police logs. 

 

1 arrested for domestic assault

Police arrested Todd Allen Ferguson, 55, for domestic assault at 9:14 p.m. Thursday at 905 Ulstad Ave. 

 

Window broken out

The back window of a vehicle was reported shattered at 10:28 p.m. Thursday at 800 S. Fourth Ave. The car’s steering wheel was also taken apart. 

 

