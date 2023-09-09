09.26.23 MEETING
Published 10:46 am Wednesday, September 20, 2023
PUBLIC NOTICE
The monthly meeting of the Albert Lea Housing and Redevelopment Authority will be held commencing at 6:00 p.m. on Tuesday, September 26, 2023 in the Albert Lea HRA Conference Room, 800 4 th Ave South, Albert Lea, MN 56007.
An interim agenda is available during normal business hours at Albert Lea HRA Administrative Office, 800 Fourth Avenue South, Albert Lea, MN 56007.
Reid Olson
Board of Commissioners
Email newsletter signup
Albert Lea Tribune:
Sept. 20, 2023
09.26.23 MEETING