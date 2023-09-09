09.26.23 MEETING Published 10:46 am Wednesday, September 20, 2023

PUBLIC NOTICE

The monthly meeting of the Albert Lea Housing and Redevelopment Authority will be held commencing at 6:00 p.m. on Tuesday, September 26, 2023 in the Albert Lea HRA Conference Room, 800 4 th Ave South, Albert Lea, MN 56007.

An interim agenda is available during normal business hours at Albert Lea HRA Administrative Office, 800 Fourth Avenue South, Albert Lea, MN 56007.

Reid Olson

Board of Commissioners

Albert Lea Tribune:

Sept. 20, 2023

09.26.23 MEETING