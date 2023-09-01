1 arrested after vehicle chase and other reports
Published 8:42 am Wednesday, September 20, 2023
Police arrested Semaj Maurice Dow Jr. for fleeing in a motor vehicle, fourth-degree assault and obstructing with force after a reported vehicle pursuit at 5:28 p.m. Tuesday near the intersection of S.E. Broadway and Margaretha Avenue.
1 arrested at house
Police arrested Sandra Faye Greve, 55, at 7:01 a.m. Tuesday at 702 Garfield Ave. Police logs did not indicate what the arrest was for.
Motorized bikes stolen
Motorized bikes were reported taken at 9:23 a.m. Tuesday at 517 Triangle Drive. The locks on them were cut.
Juveniles cited for e-cigarettes
Two juveniles were cited for possession of an e-cigarette device on school property at 9:26 a.m. Tuesday at 2200 Riverland Drive.
One juvenile was cited for possession of an e-cigarette device on school property at 12:12 p.m. Tuesday at 2000 Tiger Lane.
Live traps stolen
A live trap was reported taken from a residence at 12:39 p.m. Tuesday at 1521 W. Clark St.
1 arrested for domestic assault
Police arrested Carlos Alberto Pacheco, 21, for misdemeanor domestic assault at 8:53 p.m. Tuesday at 750 E. Front St.