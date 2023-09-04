4 injured in crash on I-90 near Wells exit Published 2:23 pm Wednesday, September 20, 2023

Four people were injured Tuesday afternoon after two vehicles collided on the exit ramp of westbound Interstate 90 at the Wells exit.

The Minnesota State Patrol stated Robert Roman Streit, 58, of Bricelyn was taken to United Hospital in Blue Earth from one vehicle and Myra Stephanie Feagin, 38, Ase Ruyan Evans, 3, and Boston Macaela Feagin, 9, all of Nottingham, Maryland, were taken to Mayo Clinic Health System in Albert Lea. All injuries were deemed not life-threatening.

According to the report, Streit was driving a 2019 Honda Pilot and Myra Feagin was driving a 2010 Nissan Altima. The two vehicles were traveling westbound when they collided on the exit ramp.

The crash took place at 1:39 p.m.

Alcohol was not a factor.

The Faribault County Sheriff’s Office, Wells police and fire departments, and Kiester and Wells Ambulance crews assisted at the scene.