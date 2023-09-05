5 things to do this week: Autumn in the Village, sunflower fields and more Published 8:01 pm Monday, September 11, 2023

1

Autumn in the Village

The Freeborn County Historical Museum, Library & Village is set to host the annual “Autumn in the Village” event at noon Saturday. The free event will include historic demonstrations, live music, games, hands-on activities and more. Hot dogs, brat burgers, potato salad, pie and more will be available for purchase. The museum is at 1031 Bridge Ave.

Email newsletter signup

2

Sunflower Fields of Manchester

Starting Saturday, from sunrise to sunset, the Sunflower Fields of Manchester will be available for visitors to see. This year’s theme is family — and those who feel like family. The goal is to remember family members lost to illness, suicide or accident, as well as to encourage family members experiencing illness or going through treatment. Celebrate family members who have beaten an illness and/or celebrate momentous occasions. The Sunflower Fields of Manchester are at 72056 255th St. north of Albert Lea.

3

All Church Grill-Out

Crossroads Church — at 3402 Hoeger Lane — will host an All Church Grill-Out following their third service Sunday. There will be sweet corn, snow cones, cotton candy and activities for the whole family. The event is happening at the church parking lot.

4

Northwood Lions Club Fundraiser

The second annual Northwood Lions Club Fundraiser will take place at Strike Zone at 1 p.m. Saturday. There is a $20 entry fee. Signup is from 1 to 1:45 p.m., with the women’s true blind drawing first. Entry includes a $200 bounty (60/40 payout). Half of the entry will go toward the Lion’s Club, with the other half toward the prize fund. Strike Zone is at 1003 8th St. N. in Northwood.

5

Blind draw cornhole tournament

Highway 218 Cornhole, a Mower County-based cornhole organizer, will host “Friday Night Lights in Maple Island,” a blind draw cornhole tournament at 6 p.m. Friday at the ball park in Hollandale. Registration is from 6 to 6:30 p.m., with bags flying at 6:30 p.m. Cost is $10 per person. Sign up as a single player and get a new partner and opponents each round for four rounds. There will then be a double-elimination bracket after being matched with a partner and seeded. No corn-filled bags are allowed. Download the Scoreholio app if possible. The Ball Park is at 85204 Ballpark Road in Hollandale.