Scoreboard: Sept. 19, 2023

Upcoming area prep schedule

THURSDAY

Volleyball: Albert Lea at Mankato East, 7:15 p.m.

Nicollet at Alden-Conger, 7 p.m.

United South Central at Maple River, 7:15 p.m.

Lanesboro at Glenville-Emmons, 6:45 p.m.

Boys soccer: Albert Lea at Northfield, 7 p.m.

Girls soccer: Northfield at Albert Lea, 7 p.m.

Girls swim and dive: Albert Lea at Faribault, 6:30 p.m.

Boys and girls cross country: Northwood-Kensett and Lake Mills at Central Springs, 4:30 p.m.

Girls tennis: Albert Lea at Mankato East, 4:45 p.m.

Le Sueur-Henderson at United South Central, 4:15 p.m.

FRIDAY

Football: Medford at United South Central, 7 p.m.

St. Clair/Loyola at NRHEG, 7 p.m.

North Iowa at Northwood-Kensett, 7 p.m.

Lake Mills at North Union, 7 p.m.

SATURDAY

Football: Jordan at Albert Lea, 2 p.m.

Alden-Conger/Glenville-Emmons at Spring Grove, 11 a.m.

Volleyball: Albert Lea and NRHEG at United South Central, 9 a.m. (tournament)

Lake Mills at Nevada, 8:30 a.m. (tournament)

Boys soccer: Albert Lea at Austin, noon

Boys and girls cross country: United South Central/Alden-Conger at St. Mary’s University, 9:30 a.m.

Girls tennis: Redwood Valley at United South Central, 11 a.m.

Saturday’s results

Girls tennis

United South Central 4, Faribault Co-op 3

Singles

1. Brylee Neubauer (USC) def. Stacie Petricka, 6-4, 6-3

2. Lindsay Rauenhorst (FB) def. Olivia Bungum, 6-3, 6-2

3. Maya Hansen (USC) def. Leah Nowaczewski, 6-3, 7-5

4. Eva Hernandez (USC) def. Beata Christianson, 6-2 6-2

Doubles

1. Hailey Reuvers/Grace Brazil (FB) def. Addison Mithun/Lauren Hansen, 6-2, 6-3

2. Ivy O’Rourke/Julianna Clore (USC) def. Gabbie Temple/Anika Sterling, 6-2, 6-4

3. Whitney Huberty/Hannah Shepard (FB) def. Claire Schimek/Caitlin Rheingans, 6-2, 6-0

Thursday’s results

Boys cross country

Albert Lea at Mayo Invitational (25 teams)

Team standings

1. Wayzata 29

2. Stillwater Area 65

3. Rosemount 98

4. Winona 159

5. Cotter 174

…

15. Albert Lea 424

Albert Lea individuals

23. Isaiah McGaffey, 17:06.42

50. Andrew Tscholl, 18:02.63

110. Caden Hanke, 19:48.62

116. Noah McGaffey, 20:02.20

137. Jacob Miller, 21:16.04

Girls cross country

Albert Lea at Mayo Invitational (25 teams)

Team standings

1. Owatonna 61

2. Rochester Century 99

3. Cotter 136

4. Faribault 155

5. Rosemount 199

…

NA Albert Lea

Albert Lea individuals

30. Elle Schulz, 21:54.11

91. Mya Hanke, 24:52.90

Sept. 12 results

Volleyball

Glenville–Emmons 3, Schaeffer Academy 0

Glenville-Emmons def. Schaeffer Academy 25-19, 25-16, 25-23

Glenville-Emmons stats: Avery Hornberger 16 kills, 5 assists, 10 digs, 2 blocks; Whitney Studier 5 kills, 9 assists, 6 digs; Taylor Hornberger 8 kills, 1 assist, 8 digs, 3 blocks; Sophie Bottelson 8 kills, 7 assists, 4 digs, 2 blocks; Grayson Oakland 2 kills, 1 assist, 1 dig, 8 blocks; Lindsey Ladwig 2 kills, 49 assists, 2 digs, 1 block

Boys cross country

Lake Mills and Northwood-Kensett at Osage (12 teams)

Team standings

1. Lake Mills 38

2. Forest City 51

3. Crestwood Cresco 95

4. North Butler 97

5. Nashua-Plainfield 147

…

NA Northwood-Kensett

Lake Mills individuals

1. Justin Rygh, 17:06.2

2. Knute Rogne, 17:15.9

3. Kade VanRoekel, 17:22.2

9. Hayden Thompson, 18:02.7

23. Stephen Brandenburg, 19:41.0

Northwood-Kensett individuals

55. Zach Heiken, 21:58.7

61. Ronan Penfold, 33:00.6

NRHEG at Blooming Prairie

NRHEG individuals

2. Devon Nelton, 19:49

17. Jackson McGannon, 23:10

32. Owen Flatland, 26:26

Girls cross country

Lake Mills and Northwood-Kensett at Osage (12 teams)

Team standings

1. Crestwood Cresco 58

2. Forest City 60

3. New Hampton 82

4. Osage 86

5. Newman Catholic 96

…

7. Lake Mills 165

NA Northwood-Kensett

Lake Mills individuals

36. Kaylie Sylvara, 24:57.0

39. Kara Renneker, 25:05.5

42. Mya Peterson, 25:14.1

43. Annie Bloedel, 25:14.7

48. Kyla Johanson, 25:46.3

Northwood-Kensett individuals

29. Macy Thorson, 24:33.8

30. Lexi Hanson-Brandsoy, 24:41.0

53. Merrin Hanson, 26:32.8

NRHEG at Blooming Prairie

NRHEG individuals

5. Julieann Wobbrock, 24:00.5

14. Annabelle Petsinger, 26:36

19. Madison Corkill, 25:42

23. Ella Jeno, 29:59

34. Amelia Duryee, 36:32

Girls tennis

Maple River 6, United South Central 1

Singles

1. Ally Mersman (MR) def. Brylee Neubauer, 6-1, 6-1

2. Macy Sohre (MR) def. Olivia Bungum, 6-0, 6-0

3. Tabitha Barkosky (MR) def. Maya Hansen, 6-2, 6-2

4. Eva Hernandez (USC) def. Kate Davis, 6-1, 6-3

Doubles

1. Kelsey Jaeger/Madison Ward (MR) def. Lauren Hansen/Addison Mithun, 6-2, 6-1

2. Brooke Reuter/Claire Langworthy (MR) def. Ivy O’Rourke/Julianna Clore, 6-3, 7-5

3. Norah Davis/Kennidi Oliver (MR) def. Claire Schimek/Elise Hanson, 6-4, 6-2