Administrator’s Corner: Value of success coaches Published 8:00 pm Friday, September 8, 2023

Administrator’s Corner by Tonya Franks and Gayle Brownlow

As we launch the 2023-24 school year, it is imperative that we recognize an invaluable resource within Albert Lea Area Schools: Success coaches.

Albert Lea Area Schools employs 17 success coaches. Success coaches are a unique support staff that is a value added to our families and students as they empower students and create bridges for our families. All of our success coaches are bilingual, covering the languages of Spanish, Karen, S’gaw, Nuer and Dinka.

Success coaches are responsible for working with students, families and school staff to provide educational support services across the district to help ensure student success and eventual graduation. Success coaches support at-risk students in the classroom, whether economic challenges or language barriers. At the middle and high school level, they play an active role in academic proficiency, increasing the participation of non-White students in College in the Schools and Advanced Placement courses, increasing graduation rates, preventing drop-outs and promoting career and college readiness. Success coaches also promote inter-district opportunities for students and parents.

Success coaches work with school staff to identify areas of concern and then follow up with parents and students to address those areas. This may involve home visits at times at the convenience of the family. Success coaches are most often found working in classrooms supporting students, but they may also be found checking in with students one on one and/or working on planning for other program goal areas. Success coaches support the district with promoting cultural differences and provide informational training sessions to district staff on cultural awareness, knowledge, skills, encounters and desire. They are a valuable bridge to understanding.

Success coaches work with parents and students regarding school engagement issues, motivation or other barriers to success. They are frequently communicating with caregivers. They support at-risk students, whether economic challenges or language barriers. Success coaches will host community outreach events to increase communication with families who speak languages other than English. Success coaches also coordinate and facilitate family engagement events and offer support in school-to-home communication.

Success coaches are funded through the Achievement and Integration Grant. Achievement and Integration for Minnesota provides school district funding for the purpose of pursuing racial and economic integration, increasing student achievement, creating equitable educational opportunities and reducing academic disparities based on students’ diverse racial, ethnic and economic backgrounds (Source: https://education.mn.gov/mde/dse/acint/).

Tonya Franks is the executive director of academics and accountability at Albert Lea Area Schools, and Gayle Brownlow is the grants coordinator.