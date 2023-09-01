Apartment broken into and other reports

Published 8:12 am Friday, September 1, 2023

By Staff Reports

Police received a report at 10:55 a.m. Wednesday of an apartment that was broken into at 821 Jefferson Ave. The incident had occurred sometime in the previous 28 days.

 

1 arrested for probation violation

Email newsletter signup

Police arrested Steven Jon Lundak, 45, for an alleged probation violation at 2:01 p.m. Wednesday at 408 S. Broadway. 

 

School bus stop arm violation reported

Police received a report of two vehicles that reportedly drove through the stop arm of a bus at 3:15 p.m. Wednesday near the intersection of Bridge Avenue and Troy Road. 

 

Juvenile cited for e-cigarette

Police cited one juvenile for possession of an e-cigarette on school property at 10:06 a.m. Thursday at Albert Lea High School, 2000 Tiger Lane. 

 

Theft of checks reported

Checks were reported missing from a checkbook at 10:59 a.m. Thursday at 333 E. Third St. 

 

1 arrested for domestic assault

Police arrested Derek Dwayne Murphy, 49, for domestic assault after receiving a report at 2:32 p.m. Thursday of a male on a motorcycle who stopped and assaulted a female at 226 E. Clark St. 

 

1 arrested for assault

Police arrested Latesha Janae Jackson, 30, for second-degree assault at 8:56 p.m. Thursday at 923 Jefferson Ave. 

 

Vehicle window smashed

A window was reported smashed on a vehicle at 11:54 p.m. Thursday near West College Street and South First Avenue. 

More News

Semac announces Oct. 1 grant application deadline procedure

Drought worsens across eastern half of Freeborn County

Trump pleads not guilty in Georgia election subversion case, seeks to sever his case from others

Still no strong 2024 GOP challenger for Amy Klobuchar

Print Article