Area third graders learn about life on the farm

Crimson, Jon Larson's self-proclaimed favorite cow, enjoys the attention from Halverson Elementary School third graders Friday morning during the Albert Lea-Freeborn County Chamber of Commerce Third-Grade Farm Tours at Larcrest Holsteins west of Twin Lakes. The multi-generation dairy farm was one of two stops for students to visit. Larson, who owns and operates the farm with his family, said Crimson weighs 2,600 — double the weight of an average cow — and has received worldwide recognition. Sarah Stultz/Albert Lea Tribune
Jon Larson of Larcrest Holsteins explains about his dairy operation Friday morning to a group of third graders from Brady Neel's class at Halverson Elementary. Larson said the milk produced from the cows on his farm goes on to make cheese for Domino's Pizza and butter for places like Kwik Trip. Sarah Stultz/Albert Lea Tribune
Third graders in Amanda Montes' class at Hawthorne Elementary School met the younger cows in a barn at Larcrest Holsteins. Students from Albert Lea Area Schools, NRHEG, Hollandale Christian School, Glenville-Emmons School, Alden-Conger School and United South Central took part in the tours. Sarah Stultz/Albert Lea Tribune
A Hawthorne student smiles as she pets one of the younger cows in a barn Friday morning during the farm tour. Sarah Stultz/Albert Lea Tribune