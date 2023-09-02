Autumn in the Village approaching

Published 8:00 pm Friday, September 1, 2023

By Submitted

From noon to 4 p.m. Sept. 16, the Freeborn County Historical Village will host Autumn in the Village.

This free, family-friendly event is a journey back in time as they celebrate the start of autumn with historic demonstrations throughout the village.

There will be games and hands-on activities for all to participate in.

Kids can even shell their own bag of popcorn to take home, and make crafts.

A variety of tunes will be played by Kent Larson on his accordion, and hot dogs, brats, burgers, potato salad, pie and more will be available for purchase.

 

