Council considering eliminating late fees for adults at library Published 6:01 am Tuesday, September 12, 2023

The Albert Lea City Council began initial discussions Monday about eliminating late fines for adults using the public library.

Library Director Annice Sevett said since the council approved eliminating youth fines in June 2022 there has been a 14% increase in circulation and the percentage of items checked out that were youth materials increased by 7%.

There have been over 300 new library cards since then, and library staff haven’t seen an impact on return rates.

Email newsletter signup

Sevett said the Albert Lea Public Library is one of two libraries of similar size that still charges fines for adult materials. The second is Owatonna. The libraries in Austin, Owatonna, Northfield, Red Wing and Winona are all fine-free for all materials.

She said currently 12% of cardholders with the Albert Lea library — 1,277 patrons — cannot check out items because they have late fees over $5. Some also have lost items.

The proposed changes would not eliminate fees for lost or damaged items.

The issue was brought to the Library Advisory Board at its August meeting, at which time the board recommended the change to the council.

Sevett said eliminating the fines would reduce barriers to use of the library, and she noted that the goal of the library is to provide access to information. She said studies show that small fines do not have any impact on return rates.

She said collecting fines also takes a lot of staff time that could be used for other things, including more positive interactions with patrons.

Currently, a library staff member makes a phone call when items are 10 days overdue, and after 30 days overdue, an item is marked lost. The replacement cost for the item is charged to the card holder and the account cannot be used or the item is returned or the fee is paid.

Sevett said fines collected are difficult to budget for and have decreased in recent years. She showed a graph that had a high of more than $15,000 in fines collected in 2015, but the graph showed a steady decline in that number in the years since to about $12,000 in 2018 and 2019, and then to below $5,000 in 2020 and 2021 during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic. In the first six months of 2023, the library collected about $2,211.

If the change is approved, existing fines would be erased, and the change would go into effect Jan. 1.

Second Ward Councilor Larry Baker questioned why the change could not go into effect immediately, as was done with the youth fines.

First Ward Councilor Rachel Christensen said she saw a philosophical difference in the issue, as fines were not intended to be a source of revenue and were instead intended to be a deterrent for bad behavior — or in this case, fornot returning books.

She said she almost felt like the change negatively associated lower-income people with not returning books, when in actuality there all people of all incomes who do not return books.

She also asked what the total past due fines would be that would be erased under the proposal.

Mayor Rich Murray said he thought it was important to teach responsibility in that if someone borrows something, it is their responsibility to bring it back. He noted he was glad Sevett wanted to keep the fines for lost books, as that is probably the bigger part.

If the change was made in the beginning of January, the adjustment would be made to the fee schedule when other fees are changed before the new year.

The changes will likely be voted on during the next council meeting.

In other action, the council:

• Declared Hometown Pride Clean-up Day from 9 a.m. to noon on Oct. 14.

The day allows residents to dispose of most items free of charge or at reduced rates at the city transfer station and landfill.

Prices will be as follows:

– Free for brush and yard waste, household garbage and demolition debris

– $10 per appliance/sofa/mattress

– $5 per furniture piece

– $3 per passenger car tire

– Regular rates on rims and electronics

Proof of city residence will be required.

• Authorized the city to submit information to the Minnesota Public Facilities Authority for a $2 million grant for the city’s wastewater treatment plant. The funding came through the bonding bill passed.

• Approved the issuance of a tax increment revenue note not to exceed $1,375,474.

The note is in reference to an agreement between the city and Vortex Cold Storage in May 2021 for its cold storage warehouse and facility at 311 14th St. Under the resolution, the city acknowledges the completion of the project and authorizes the issuance of the TIF note.

Payments will begin this month.

• Amended the conditional use permit for a new liquidation company that will be coming into 1311 W. Front St., along with a car wash.

The store will offer over-stock items from places such as Amazon, Costco and Walmart, at reduced prices, owner Levi Hanson said. He currently has three other stores in Madison, Wisconsin, and wanted to expand into Minnesota.

The owner said during the meeting he hoped the store could open as early as Friday.

• Approved a conditional use permit at Bomgaars, 1721 W. Main St. for a retail store with outdoor seasonal and permanent storage. The store was previously operating under a conditional use permit from 1987 that did not meet the current needs of the property.

• Approved the sale of 610 E. Fourth St.

The city purchased the property through tax forfeiture in 2021 and after cleaning up the site now wants to see if there is private interest in purchasing the lot — either to join with neighboring lots or for the construction of a new structure.

• Accepted a $500 donation from Leland Really for the movie in the park event.