Counterfeit bill and other reports Published 11:14 am Thursday, September 14, 2023

A counterfeit $20 bill was reported at 2:06 p.m. Wednesday at 143 W. Clark St.

Barn fire reported

A barn fire was reported at 1:15 p.m. Wednesday at 16827 760th Ave. in Albert Lea.

1 arrested on probation violation

Deputies arrested Sylvia Garcia Guy, 65, on an alleged probation violation at 3:45 p.m. Wednesday at 411 S. Broadway.

Dog bite reported

Deputies received a report at 8:57 p.m. Wednesday of a person who had been bit by a dog while riding his bike on 850th Avenue in Hallandale. The male was in the emergency room at Mayo Clinic Health System in Austin.

1 cited for hit-and-run

Police cited Christopher Ramiro Salinas, 22, for hit-and-run after receiving a report at 12:43 a.m. Wednesday of a vehicle that was hit on the road at 102 E. Fourth St.

Damage reported to trailer

Damage was reported to a vent on top of a pull-behind trailer at 10:25 a.m. Wednesday at 2610 Hi Tec Ave.

School bus stop arm violation reported

Police received a report of a school bus stop arm violation at 12:25 p.m. Wednesday that had occurred the day before at Larimore Circle and Margaretha Avenue.