County approves 4 1/2% preliminary levy increase Published 1:22 pm Tuesday, September 5, 2023

The Freeborn County Board of Commissioners on Tuesday approved a preliminary 4 1/2% increase in the county’s tax levy for 2024.

The preliminary levy, which has to be approved each year in September, can be lowered in December when the budget is finalized, but it cannot be raised.

The increase would bump the total levy up by almost $1.3 million from 2023 to about $27.875 million.

Interim Freeborn County Administrator Ryan Rasmusson said the primary reasons for the increase are because of increases in wages and benefits, which also includes six new positions that were created in 2023 that weren’t previously budgeted for. Some of these new positions are offset by program grants and funding and aren’t fully paid for by levy dollars.

He said other contributors are increases in costs for equipment in the Public Works Department and the Sheriff’s Office and increased costs for operations in the jail.

The commissioners also approved the preliminary budget with expenditures at $64.79 million, according to the resolution.

The board in December will vote on the final budget and levy.

In other action, the board:

• Accepted the resignation of Auditor-Treasurer Pat Martinson, effective Nov. 10. Martinson has worked for the county for over 33 years and will retire.

The commissioners said they would be sad to see her leave and have seen her dedication over the years.

• Approved the sale of five tax-forfeited properties to the city of Alden.

Martinson said government entities have the first right to purchase parcels after forfeiture.

She said the city is bypassing the assessments on the lots and then would like to purchase each for $1,000 each. The city will not be able to sell the lots for more than $1,000 each plus any maintenance that is put on the properties.

She noted state statute does not allow someone who had property forfeited against them to purchase them back at a lower price.

The lots are in the Hemmingsen Subdivision.

• Approved the sale of five tax-forfeited properties to the city of Albert Lea.

Martinson said the city will purchase each property for $1, and then properties will either be demolished or rehabbed and then put back on the market.

The addresses included 409 W. Clark St., 725 Plainview Lane, 1712 Eberhart St. and two bare lots in Fountain Lake Pointe Two subdivision.

The board will take up five additional properties at a later meeting after being approached by an heir of the late Robert Ackland, who previously owned the properties. The heir, John Ackland, wished to purchase properties at 225 S. Pearl St., 502 Adams Ave., 122 S. Ermina Ave., 821 Jefferson Ave. and 917 S. Broadway, and was willing to pay off all of the back taxes on the properties.

• Approved purchasing new accessible voting machines through ES&S Voting Equipment, which are required to be at each polling place.

The machines will replace the county’s previous Automark system for accessible voting, which were implemented in 2006.

Martinson said there are no grant funds available for the purchase, but the department has budgeted for the cost. She called it an opportune time for the county to switch to the machines.

She anticipated the machines to be in place in time for the Nov. 7 election. Some county and city workers recently went through a demonstration about the equipment, and Rasmusson said the new machines will be much more user friendly.

Martinson said the company is a vendor that is used in 43 states.

• Approved video upgrades for courtrooms 2 and 3 with AVI Systems Inc. The resolution states the upgrades will improve the display and viewing of court exhibits and better facilitate remote hearing capabilities.

• Approved a memorandum of understanding between the county and Law Enforcement Labor Services Inc., the bargaining unit representing dispatchers. The agreement will allow a temporary pilot program in which dispatch employees may volunteer to staff master control in the jail and thus reduce mandatory overtime for jail staff. Jail deputies will have the first opportunity for overtime.

The agreement runs through December 2024.

• Approved expanding services with Unique Abilities to include guardianship and conservator services.

Human Services Director Suzi Nerison said the county has contracted with the company for other services for people with disabilities, and the partnership has been positive.

No additional funds are being spent for the partnership. The expansion of services will simply provide more options for people, Nerison said.

• Approved a biennial service agreement with the Minnesota Department of Human Services to receive funds for the Minnesota Family Investment Program. The program has a goal of increasing economic stability of low-income families receiving MFIP services, including work, stabilization and emergency programs.

• Approved an a contract with the Alden-Conger School district for election services tied to the Nov. 7 election. The district has a referendum question on the ballot. The county will be in charge of absentee ballots, printing ballots and compiling election results, among other duties.

• Approved a transfer of cash balances from satisfied bond debt funds to the county’s general fund.

The funds transferred totaled a little over $3,700.

• Approved an expansion of a conditional use permit for the addition of a 3,000-square foot pole shed at Peterson Excavating, 75225 255th St. in Clarks Grove. The shed will store machinery and chassis.

• Approved a resolution adopting the Le Sueur River Comprehensive Watershed Management Plan as well as a resolution to enter into joint powers agreement for the Le Sueur River Watershed Partnership and a resolution to approve the by-laws for the partnership.

• Approved a resolution approving a memorandum of agreement for the Blue Earth One Watershed-One Plan.