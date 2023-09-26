Court dispositions: June 5-8, 2023 Published 1:56 pm Tuesday, September 26, 2023

Freeborn County District Court

June 5

Nathan Alacain Halverson, 36, 608 E. Park, Albert Lea. Count 1: Drugs – possession of methamphetamine – fifth-degree gross misdemeanor. Dismissed when conditions met. Local confinement for 22 days, credit for 22 days served. Supervised probation for one year. Fees $150.

Kim Sonya Durkos, 37, 1202 McNaughton Way, Spencer, IA. Count 1: Drugs – possession of a controlled substance – fifth-degree gross misdemeanor. Dismissed when conditions met. Supervised probation for one year. Fees $150.

Lorenzo Enrrique Molinarez Quiroz, 42, 706 Madison Ave., Albert Lea. Count 1: Traffic – fail to yield right of way to driver on right. Fees $130. Count 2: Drivers license – driving without a valid license for vehicle class or type. Fees $100.

Nichole Ann Perry, 32, 2427 S. Taft Ave., Mason City, IA. Count 1: Drugs – possession of a controlled substance – fifth-degree gross misdemeanor. Dismissed when conditions met. Supervised probation for one year. Fees $150.

Hillary Renee Schneider, 35, 1313 S. Broadway Ave., Albert Lea. Count 1: Drugs – possession of a controlled substance – fifth-degree gross misdemeanor. Dismissed when conditions met. Supervised probation for one year. Fees $150.

June 6

Dewayne Alan Carlsgaard, 52, 1030 Newton Ave. S., Albert Lea. Count 1: Traffic – driving after cancellation. Fees $280.

Dylan Michael Espinosa, 27, 623 Sheridan St., Albert Lea. Count 1: Drugs – possession of a controlled substance – fifth-degree gross misdemeanor. Dismissed when conditions met. Supervised probation for one year. Fees $75. Count 2: Traffic – No proof of insurance. Dismissed.

Michael Francis St. Sauver, 55, 22407 652nd Ave., Alden. Count 1: Traffic – driving after revocation. Fees $280. Count 2: Traffic – driver must carry proof of insurance when operating a motor vehicle. Fees $200.

Lorenzo Antonio Cortinas, 26, 1207 10th Ave. SW, Austin. Count 1: Traffic – no insurance. Fees $280.

Haley Jo Engeseth, 26, 687 SE 14th St., Mason City, IA. Count 1: Traffic – no insurance. Fees $280.

Jonathan Estrada Morales, 21, 310 2nd St. SW, Austin. Count 1: Traffic – no Minnesota driver’s license. Fees $180. Count 2: Drugs – marijuana in motor vehicle greater than 1.4 grams. Fees $150. Count 3: No proof of insurance. Fees $200.

Miguel Angel Garza Olivares, 50, 322 Court St., Albert Lea. Count 1: Traffic – driving after suspension. Fees $280.

Ernest Howard, 46, 585 Belland Ave., Vadnais Heights. Count 1: Traffic – driving after suspension. Fees $280.

Arselia Guadalupe Hurtado Briseno, 27, 920 23rd Ave., Austin. Count 1: Traffic – driving after revocation. Fees $280.

Ehta Kabaw, 23, 909 Janson St., Albert Lea. Count 1: Traffic – speeding 65/55. Fees $120. Count 2: Traffic – driving after revocation. Fees $200.

June 7

Jesse Allen Bangert, 36, 401 6th St. E., Albert Lea. Count 1: Domestic assault. Unsupervised probation for six months. Fees $75.

Ana Beatriz Chavez Salgado, 30, 935 Jefferson Ave., Albert Lea. Count 1: Traffic – driving after revocation. Fees $280. Count 2: Wireless communication device. Fees $50. Count 3: Traffic – driver must carry proof of insurance when operating a motor vehicle. Fees $200.

Justin Patrick John Clack, 35, 919 W. Front St., Albert Lea. Count 1: Traffic – driving after revocation. Fees $280.

Thor Wayne Hason, 30, 7577 Gooseberry Ln., Albert Lea. Count 1: Exhibition driving. Fees $230. Count 2: Traffic – driver must carry proof of insurance when operating a motor vehicle. Fees $200.

Erikiah Lashawn Harden, 22, 411 Maurice Ave., Albert Lea. Count 1: Theft – take, use or transfer movable property – no consent. Unsupervised probation for six months. Restitution $15.61. Fees $75

Ta Kaw, 29, 1102 12th Ave. NE, Austin. 6/1/19 offense. Count 1: Damage to property – fourth-degree misdemeanor. Local confinement for 10 days, stay 10 days. Supervised probation for one year. Restitution $360. Fees $125. 6/30/19 offense. Count 1: Assault – fifth-degree misdemeanor. Dismissed. 8/19/19 offense. Count 1: Assault – fifth-degree misdemeanor. Dismissed. Count 2: Assault – fifth-degree misdemeanor. Dismissed. Count 3: Disorderly conduct. Dismissed. Count 4: Trespass – return to property within one year. Dismissed.

Shelby Marie McBride, 28, 697 Short St., St. Paul. Count 1: Theft – take, use or transfer movable property – no consent. Local confinement for 10 days, credit for 10 days served. Fees $80.

Stephane Nicole Okland, 606 Oak Ln., Albert Lea. 8/14/22 offense. Count 1: Harassment – restraining order violation. Dismissed. 1/1/23 offense. Count 1: Disorderly house – noise. Dismissed. 1/30/23 offense. Count 1: Harassment – restraining order violation. Local confinement for 30 days, stay 28 days, credit for two days served. Unsupervised probation for one year. Fees $130.

Abraham Jackson, 30, 5820 E. River Rd., Fridley. Count 1: Registration – failure to deliver title – notice of sale to state. Fees $280. Count 2: Traffic – no proof of insurance. Fees $200. Count 3: Open bottle – 18 or older passenger. Fees $100.

Derrick George Kraushaar, 27, 821 Lincoln Ave., Albert Lea. Count 1: Traffic – driving after revocation. Fees $280.

Emmanuel Santos Oreym, 24, 3508 5th Ave. SW, Austin. Count 1: Traffic – no Minnesota driver’s license. Fees $180.

Dillon Arthur Tingle, 21, 16516 Greenridge Rd., Hidden VLY LK, CA. Count 1: Traffic – speeding 93/70. Fees $220.

Roxana Adilene Trinidad Martinez, 31, 1442 13th St., Des Moines, IA. Count 1: Traffic – speeding 90/70. Fees $220.

June 8

Sylvia Pearl Cramer, 37, 290 Broadway Ave., S., Alden. Count 1: Traffic – driving after revocation. Local confinement for 30 days, stay 28 days, credit for two days served. Supervised probation for one year. Fees $130.

The Tribune publishes all convictions where the financial obligation to the court is $180 or greater, or resulted in jail time, probation or community service.