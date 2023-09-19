Court dispositions: May 23-June 2, 2023 Published 12:49 pm Tuesday, September 19, 2023

Freeborn County District Court

May 23

Caleb Ryan Merkouris, 21, 18102 690th Ave., Albert Lea. Count 1: Drivers’ License – display, possess fictitious or fraudulently altered. Stay of adjudication. Unsupervised probation for one year. Fees $75.

Robbie Jo Stangeland, 49, 1106 Foothills Circ., Albert Lea. Count 1: Traffic – DWI – gross misdemeanor – operate motor vehicle – alcohol concentration .08 within two hours. Local confinement for 90 days, stay for 89 days, credit for one day served. Supervised probation for one year. Fees $405. Count 2: Drivers license – driving without a valid license for vehicle class or type. Dismissed. Count 3: Count 1: Traffic – driver must carry proof of insurance when operating a motor vehicle. Dismissed.

Ryan Dale Williamson, 52, 710 7th St. N., Northwood, IA. Count 1: Traffic – DWI – gross misdemeanor – operate motor vehicle – alcohol concentration .08 within two hours. Local confinement for 180 days, stay for 178 days, credit for two days served. Supervised probation for one year. Fees $605. Count 2: Traffic – DWI – gross misdemeanor – operate motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol. Dismissed. Count 3: Traffic – open bottle law. Dismissed.

Hai Thanh Do, 35, 4545 198th Ct. W., Farmington. Count 1: Traffic – speeding 97/70. Fees $280.

May 24

Patrick Allen Dooley, 25, 1108 Front St., Albert Lea. Count 1: Assault – fifth-degree misdemeanor. Stay of adjudication. Supervised probation for one year. Restitution $1,490.60. Fees $75. Count 2: Damage to property – fourth-degree misdemeanor. Dismissed.

Sunday Htoo, 26, 195 Edmund Ave., St. Paul. Count 1: Fish and game – take fish in closed season. Fees $180.

Nathaniel Allen Book, 21, 12053 800th Ave., Glenville. 9/1/22 offense. Count 1: Obstructing legal process with force or violence – gross misdemeanor. Local confinement for 364 days, stay 369 days, credit for five days served. Supervised probation for two years. Count 2: Domestic assault – misdemeanor. Dismissed. Count 3: Domestic assault – misdemeanor. Dismissed. Count 4: Disorderly conduct. Dismissed. 11/5/22 offense. Count 1: Domestic abuse no contact order violation. Local confinement for 90 days, stay 87 days, credit for three days served. Supervised probation for one year. Sentence to service for 30 hours.

Tina Amanda Taye, 33, 1245 SE University Ave., Waukee, IA. Count 1: Traffic – speeding 94/70. Fees $220.

May 25

Jarael Marques Douglas, 24, Clarks Grove. Count 1: Registration – operate vehicle with expired registration. Fees $110. Count 2: Traffic – driver must carry proof of insurance when operating a motor vehicle. Fees $200.

Oscar Paul Delossantos Jr., 28, 603 Freeborn Ave., Albert Lea. Count 1: Criminal damage to property – first-degree felony. Commit to Commissioner of Corrections – adult MN Correctional Facility-St. Cloud for 17 months, stayed for three years. Local confinement for 67 days, credit for 67 days served. Supervised probation for three years. Restitution $1,061.40. Fees $130.

Antonyo Robert Ausman, 20, 64 98th Ave. NW, Coon Rapids. Count 1: Carry or possess pistol without permit in public place – gross misdemeanor. Stay of imposition. Local confinement for two days, credit for two days served. Supervised probation for one year. Fees $155. Count 2: Possess firearm with no serial number – felony. Dismissed.

May 26

Pierre Anthony Curtis, 20, 702 E. 18th St., Albert Lea. Count 1: Drugs – felony possession of a controlled substance – fifth-degree felony. Statutory stay of adjudication. Supervised probation for two years. Fees $150. Count 2: Carry or possess pistol without permit – gross misdemeanor. Dismissed.

Emilia Garcia Gonzales, 38, 414 Maurice Ave., Albert Lea. Count 1: Drivers license – driving without a valid license for vehicle class or type. Unsupervised probation for one year. Count 2: Traffic – vehicle registration required. Unsupervised probation for one year. Count 3: Traffic – uninsured vehicle – owner violation. Unsupervised probation for one year.

Khoeun Nut, 43, 950 3rd Ave. S., Albert Lea. Count 1: Traffic – driving after suspension. Fees $280.

Michael Ray Sanders Jr., 50, Freeborn County Adult Detention Center, Albert Lea. 1/28/21 offense. Count 1: Threats of violence – felony. Dismissed. 7/28/20 offense. Count 1: Drugs – third-degree felony sale of narcotic. Commit to Commissioner of Corrections – adult MN Correctional Facility-St. Cloud for 45 months. Fees $130. 2/24/21 offense. Count 1: Domestic abuse not contact order violation – felony. Commit to Commissioner of Corrections – adult MN Correctional Facility-St. Cloud for 26 months. Fees $205. Concurrent with other case. Count 2: Domestic abuse not contact order violation – felony. Dismissed. Count 3: Domestic abuse not contact order violation – felony. Dismissed. Count 4: Domestic abuse not contact order violation – felony. Dismissed. Count 5: Domestic abuse not contact order violation – felony. Dismissed. Count 6: Domestic abuse not contact order violation – felony. Dismissed.

Jordan Elizabeth Skalicky, 23, 215 1st Ave. N., Albert Lea. Count 1: Disorderly conduct. Local confinement for 30 days, stay 26 days, credit for four days served. Supervised probation for one year. Fees $130.

Gilberto Alejandro Vilegas-Flores, 55, 131 Broadway N., Albert Lea. Count 1: Traffic – driving after revocation. Fees $280.

Christopher Lloyd Vansrywyk, 43, 707 1st St. SW, Buffalo Center, IA. Count 1: Fugitive from justice from other state – felony. Extradition waived.

Derek Raphael Heying, 32, New Hampton, IA. Count 1: Traffic – over legal tandem axle weight. Fees $180.

Jose Pimentel Vazquez, 40, 2405 Ethel Ave., Albert Lea. Count 1: Traffic – no Minnesota driver’s license. Fees $180.

May 29

Alphonso T. Belleh, 19, 5516 Meredith Dr., Des Moines, IA. Count 1: Traffic – speeding 90/70. Fees $220.

May 30

Shauna Lynn Navarro, 29, 123 N. 2nd. Ave., Albert Lea. Count 1: Traffic – driving after revocation. Fees $280. Count 2: Traffic – speeding 47/30. Fees $60.

Johnny Ray Talamantes Jr., 34, 813 Pillsbury Ave., Albert Lea. Count 1: Traffic – driver must carry proof of insurance when operating a motor vehicle. Fees $280.

Nicholas John Hazelwood, 26, 2107 Faulkner Rd., Atlanta, GA. Count 1: Traffic – speeding 95/70. Fees $220.

Walner Steven Martinez Castellanos, 24, 6200 N. Cliff Ave., Sioux Falls, SD. Count 1: Traffic – no Minnesota driver’s license. Fees $180.

May 31

Nicolas Barrera Membreno, 75, 1403 Concord St. S., South St. Paul. Count 1: Traffic – driving after revocation. Fees $280.

Brenda Christina Garza Castillo, 35, 3740 27th Ave. S., Minneapolis. Count 1: Traffic – speeding 89/70. Fees $140. Count 2: Traffic – no Minnesota driver’s license. Fees $100.

Conner Jackson Kleinschrodt, 25, 810 Troy Rd., Albert Lea. Count 1: Traffic – driving after revocation. Fees $280.

Darvey Lloyd Mayfield, 59, 608 Lake St., Lake City, AZ. Count 1: Traffic – over legal tandem axle weight. Fees $180.

Ana Guzman Morales, 35, 3610 6th Pl. SW, Austin. Count 1: Traffic – no Minnesota driver’s license. Fees $180.

Alexa Marie Sanchez, 20, 210 E. Front St., Albert Lea. Count 1: Traffic – driving after suspension. Fees $280.

June 1

Pierre Anthony Curtis, 20, 702 E. 18th St., Albert Lea. Count 1: Traffic – DWI – misdemeanor – operate motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol. Local confinement for 90 days, stay 90 days. Supervised probation for two years. Restitution $500. Fees $605. Count 2: Traffic – DWI – fourth-degree misdemeanor – operate motor vehicle while impaired. Dismissed. Count 3: Traffic collision – collision with unattended vehicle. Guilty. Concurrent with other case. Count 4: Traffic – driving after revocation. Guilty. Concurrent with other case. Count 5: Traffic – driver must carry proof of insurance when operating a motor vehicle. Dismissed.

Brandiwine Grothe, 39, 1521 Margaretha Ave., Albert Lea. Count 1: Liquor – purchase, sell, barter, furnish or give to person under 21 years of age – misdemeanor. Local confinement for 30 days, stay 30 days. Unsupervised probation for one year. Fees $180.

Denise Inez Peterson, 58, 309 Johnson St., Albert Lea. Count 1: Liquor – purchase, sell, barter, furnish or give to person under 21 years of age – misdemeanor. Local confinement for 30 days, stay 30 days. Unsupervised probation for one year. Fees $180.

Aruan Enrique Campa, 37, 805 Jefferson Ave., Albert Lea. Count 1: Giving Peace Officer false name – gross misdemeanor. Local confinement for 364 days, stay 334 days, credit for 16 days served. Supervised probation for two years. Fees $380. Count 2: Fleeing a Peace Officer – misdemeanor. Dismissed. Count 3: Traffic – driving after cancellation. Dismissed.

Lawrence James Wallis, 56, 802 N. Delaware Ave., Mason City, IA. Count 1: Drugs – possession of a controlled substance – fifth-degree felony. Dismissed when conditions met. Local confinement for two days, credit for two days served. Supervised probation for one year. Fees $75. Count 2: Drugs – possess over 1.4 grams marijuana in a motor vehicle. Dismissed. Count 3: Traffic – No proof of insurance. Dismissed. Count 4: Drugs – possession of drug paraphernalia. Dismissed.

June 2

Michael Christopher Avritt, 32, Mower County Jail, Austin. Count 1: Second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon – felony. Dismissed. Count 2: Threats of violence – felony. Commit to Commissioner of Corrections – adult MN Correctional Facility-St. Cloud for 18 months. Fees $205.

Michael Scott Fadden, 37, 1505 17th Ave. SW, Austin. Count 1: Second-degree criminal sexual conduct – victim under 13 – actor greater than 36 months older – first occurrence – felony. Commit to Commissioner of Corrections – adult MN Correctional Facility-St. Cloud for 91 months. Fees $130. Count 2: Second-degree criminal sexual conduct – victim under 13 – actor greater than 36 months older – first occurrence – felony. Dismissed. Count 3: Second-degree criminal sexual conduct – victim under 13 – actor greater than 36 months older – first occurrence – felony. Dismissed. Count 4: Second-degree criminal sexual conduct – victim under 13 – actor greater than 36 months older –second occurrence – felony. Dismissed. Count 5: Second-degree criminal sexual conduct – victim under 13 – actor greater than 36 months older –second occurrence – felony. Dismissed. Count 6: Attempted first-degree criminal sexual conduct – Penetration with person under 13 – actor greater than 36 months older – felony. Dismissed. Count 7: Second-degree criminal sexual conduct – victim under 13 – actor greater than 36 months older –third occurrence – felony. Dismissed.

Briana Kristina Valencia, 28, 12809 82nd Pl. N., Maple Grove. Count 1: Theft – take, use or transfer movable property – no consent. Dismissed when conditions met. Supervised probation for two years. Restitution $679.15.

Marlowe Nathaniel Brooks, 46, 3301 Hwy. 169 N., Minneapolis. Count 1: Traffic – speeding 100/70. Fees $280.

Letria S. Brownlee, 29, 16 Melvin Dr., Cahokia, IL. Count 1: Traffic – speeding 90/70. Fees $220.

Travis Joseph Jensen, 23, 1302 Madison Ave., Albert Lea. Count 1: Traffic – speeding 80/60. Fees $220. Count 2: Seat belt required. Fees $25.

The Tribune publishes all convictions where the financial obligation to the court is $180 or greater, or resulted in jail time, probation or community service.