Drought improves slightly across Freeborn County Published 3:46 pm Friday, September 29, 2023

Drought conditions in Freeborn and Mower counties improved slightly this week after the area received a few rain showers.

Last week, most of Freeborn County was in extreme or exceptional drought, but this week, the county has improved to severe drought on mostly the western half of the county and extreme drought on the right. A small corner in the southwestern part of the county is listed as being in moderate drought.

All of Mower County has improved from exceptional drought to extreme drought. There is no longer anywhere in the state under exceptional drought.