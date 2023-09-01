Duplicate bridge results given
Published 3:02 pm Friday, September 1, 2023
Duplicate Bridge is played at 11:30 a.m. Tuesdays and Wednesdays at the Austin Senior Center.
Players came from Austin, Albert Lea, Rose Creek and Mason City.
Tuesday winners
First: Edna Knobbe and Gail Schmidt
Second: Barb and Orrin Roisen
Third: Vandy Newman and Ron Peters
Fourth: Larry Crowe and Dave Ring
Fifth: John Leisen and Rick Stroup
Wednesday winners
First: Barb and Orrin Roisen
Second: Theresa Baldus and Barb Rofshus
Third: Gail Schmidt and Dave Ring
Fourth: Julie Prochnow and Lorraine Quinlivan
Fifth: Harriet Oldenberg and Millie Seiver