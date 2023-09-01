Duplicate bridge results given Published 3:02 pm Friday, September 1, 2023

Duplicate Bridge is played at 11:30 a.m. Tuesdays and Wednesdays at the Austin Senior Center.

Players came from Austin, Albert Lea, Rose Creek and Mason City.

Tuesday winners

First: Edna Knobbe and Gail Schmidt

Second: Barb and Orrin Roisen

Third: Vandy Newman and Ron Peters

Fourth: Larry Crowe and Dave Ring

Fifth: John Leisen and Rick Stroup

Wednesday winners

First: Barb and Orrin Roisen

Second: Theresa Baldus and Barb Rofshus

Third: Gail Schmidt and Dave Ring

Fourth: Julie Prochnow and Lorraine Quinlivan

Fifth: Harriet Oldenberg and Millie Seiver