Eye on the Arts: There’s lots to be entertained by in October Published 8:45 pm Friday, September 29, 2023

Eye on the Arts by Glen Parsons

In this beautiful month of October there will be plenty of arts events to choose from!

Starting with the first Civic Music concert on Monday, Oct. 2, at the ALHS auditorium at 7 p.m. will be The Folk Legacy Trio. They include music from all the favorite groups from the great Folk Era spanning the ’50s to the ’70s.

Email newsletter signup

Opening night of ACT’s “Steel Magnolias” is Thursday, Oct. 5, at 7:30 p.m., followed by shows on Oct. 6, 7 and 8 (matinee at 2 p.m.) and Oct. 11, 12, 13 and 14, all at 7:30 p.m. This show has everything — great comedy but also touching heartbreaking moments. Made famous by the movie starring Dolly Parton, Julia Roberts, Olympia Dukakis and Sally Field, this story is a winner audiences will throughly enjoy!

On Monday, Oct. 16, pianist and composer Philip Daniel will perform a one-man show at the Marion Ross theater. Check the ACT website for more details on these extra performers playing one night only shows. The website is

actonbroadway.com.

On Monday, Oct. 23 at 3 p.m. a very special event is planned with an interview with Michael and Michelle Brindisi, artistic director and the co-owners of Chanhassen Dinner Theatre. Michael is a graduate of Lea College and was hired to be artistic director for Albert Lea Community Theatre. Then he and Michelle started Minnesota Festival Theatre, a semi-professional summer theatre here in Albert Lea, which ran for 18 years, and from there they went on to run and perform at Chanhassen Dinner Theatre.

Their story is one of hard work and dedication to their art. Both have wonderful stories to tell about their journey through the years, and Albert Lea is still an important part of their lives. This event is a fundraiser for AAUW. Tickets are $10, but kids are free! They hope their story will inspire young hopefuls on their path in the theater. Tickets will be available at the CVB office and from any AAUW member. Watch for posters.

Since kids won’t have school that day, we hope many will come to listen!

On Oct. 24 and 25 auditions for “ A Christmas Carol” will be held at the Marion Ross theater at 6 to 7 p.m. for kids ages 8-15, and adults can audition from 7 to 9 p.m. This holiday classic is a great way to get in the spirit of Christmas. A large cast of singers and actors will have a chance to shine in this well-known favorite. I’m lucky to be directing this show, one I’ve played Scrooge in four times!

The Albert Lea Art Center has more entertainment for you as well. They will host an Artist Mix and Mingle event at the center at 7 p.m. for artists of all types. A casual and fun time to share ideas! Then on from 1 to 3 p.m. Oct. 15 Bonnie Wedge and Judy Myer will host an open house to see Bonnie’s fiber art and Judy’s miniature vignettes with a treasure hunt to find certain items in the art work! That display will be there all month!

Finally on from 7 to 8 p.m. Oct. 26 the Lecture Series will host Gary Schindler telling about Ghost Towns of Freeborn County.

Have a great month of casual and entertaining events right here at home. Happy Halloween!

Glen Parsons is a board member for Albert Lea Community Theatre.