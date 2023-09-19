Geraldine “Geri” Tucci passed away peacefully in her home surrounded by family on Saturday, September 16, 2023, at age 84.

Geri was born on February 3, 1939, to Walter and Violet Younghans in St. Paul, Minnesota. She graduated from Washington High School in 1957. She went on to earn a Bachelor of Science Degree in Education from Mankato State University and a Master’s Degree in Education for the University of Minnesota.

On June 16, 1961, she married Jerome (Jerry) Tucci in St. Paul. The couple raised three daughters in Albert Lea, where Geri worked as a teacher for 25 years. She had a special place in her heart for students who were unique, facing hardship, or were underdogs. Her impact on students was recognized when she was named Albert Lea Teacher of the Year.

Geri was a strong woman and incredible role model for her daughters and grandchildren. She taught them that women can do anything. She loved being a mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, and had a tremendous influence her family members’ lives. She will be remembered as a builder of traditions and creator of incredible memories.

She was a ferocious reader and loved the ocean. A book by the water was bliss. Geri enjoyed spending time with family and friends over a cup of coffee or a glass of wine.

Geri was preceded in death by her husband, Jerome (Jerry) Tucci. She is survived by daughters, Lisa (Tom) Hyland of Owatonna, Julie (Joe) Tucci-Catanzariti of Estero, Florida, and Laurie (Charles) Auger of Cave Creek, Arizona; grandchildren, Jill (Ryan) Heasley; Anne (Peter) Skonieczny, Jenna (Clark) Herzog, Hannah Auger, and Cal (Carli) Auger; great-grandchildren, Nolan, Oliver, Ben, Samuel, Liam, Myles, Grace, Sawyer, Remi, and Finn; brother Tom (Patti) Younghans; sister Marianne (John) Lapadat; sister-in-laws Pat and Kathy Zappa, brother-in-law David(Marilyn) Tucci and many other beloved nieces, nephews, and friends.

A memorial service will be held at 11 AM on Wednesday, September 20, 2023 at Bonnerup Funeral & Cremation Services, with a visitation 30 minutes prior; Father Kurt will be officiating. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to Lakeview Lions (in care of Lioba Foreman at 117 Bridge Ave, Albert Lea, MN 56007). Donations will be used to support their foster children’s programs which was cause of importance to Geri.