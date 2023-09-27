Hit-and-run and other reports Published 8:36 am Wednesday, September 27, 2023

Police received a report of a hit-and-run crash at 4:46 p.m. Tuesday at 905 Maplehill Drive. The vehicle owner was unsure when the damage occurred.

Juvenile cited for vaping device

A juvenile was cited for a vaping device on school grounds at 9:54 a.m. Tuesday at Southwest Middle School, 1601 W. Front St.

1 arrested on warrant

Police arrested Anthony Jerome Woodraska, 34, on an EOD warrant at 10:46 a.m. Tuesday at 702 Garfield Ave.

Thefts reported

Police received a report at 11:20 a.m. Tuesday of corn that was stolen overnight from a pickup at 915 Maplehill Drive.

A blue mountain bike was reported taken at 1:37 p.m. Tuesday at 321 Sibley Ave. The theft occurred around 3 a.m.

Two Milwaukee drill kits were reported stolen at 1:43 p.m. Tuesday at 1721 W. Main St.