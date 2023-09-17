Iowa motorcyclist injured on Highway 65 near interstate ramp Published 7:48 am Sunday, September 17, 2023

An Iowa motorcyclist was injured Saturday afternoon after a three-vehicle crash on U.S. Highway 65 near the ramp to southbound Interstate 35.

Tanner William Thompson, 21, of Kanawha was taken by Mayo Ambulance to Mayo Clinic Health System in Albert Lea for injuries deemed not life-threatening, according to the Minnesota State Patrol.

The crash report stated a 2019 Kenworth semi, driven by Anthony Neil Lacy, 50, unknown city, was southbound on Highway 65 turning left across all southbound lanes of traffic to enter the on-ramp to I-35. Thompson, who was riding on a 2012 Harley-Davidson FLHX, and another motorcyclist, Christopher Lacarr Stamps, 45, of Mason City, were southbound to the rear of the semi and skidded and laid down their motorcycles.

Stamps and Lacy were not injured.

The report stated the crash took place at 12:14 p.m. Thompson was not wearing a helmet.

Alcohol was not a factor.

Albert Lea police and fire departments assisted at the scene.