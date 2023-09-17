Irene Rieffer, age 99, of Conger, MN, died June 22, 2023, at St. John’s Lutheran Home, Albert Lea, MN. Memorial Services will be held at the Nasinec Funeral Home in Wells, MN on Friday, September 29th (her 100th Birthday) at 11:00 A.M. Visitation will be from 9:00-11:00 A.M. Lunch will follow. The interment will be at the Riverview Cemetery in Elmore, MN. Nasinec Funeral Home in Wells is entrusted with arrangements. Please see www.nasinecfh.com to leave online condolences.

Irene Evelyn Frerichs was born on September 29th, 1923 in Buffalo Center, IA, the daughter of Fred and Lena Frerichs. She grew up in Elmore, MN. This is where she met Henry Rieffer. They were married on June 7, 1943, at the Methodist Church in Elmore.

Henry and Irene farmed in the Bricelyn and Elmore areas for many years. Irene worked for Winnebago Industries in Forest City, IA, sewing cushions for motorhomes after they left farming. Irene and Henry loved camping and traveling and did so many times in the western United States with their children.

She is survived by sons: Russ (and friend Laramee), Paul, Tom (Rita), Larry (Sharen) daughter Cathy Orke; Nine grandchildren: Bryan Rieffer, Lori (Andy) Hokenson, Michelle and Cara Rieffer, Amy (Christopher) Neumann, Gary Rieffer, Rachel (Elmo) Peterson, Mindy (Tim) Mullen, Sara (Donny) Watters; Thirteen great-grandchildren: Henry and Benjamin Rieffer, Caleb, Colby and Clayton Mullen, Matalie and Makaylee Watters, and Josiah, Nevaeh, Elmo jr and Nova Peterson, Evelyn Hokenson, and Henryk Neumann; Irene left behind many nieces and nephews. She loved everyone…and…everyone loved her…Charity defined Irene.

Irene is preceded in death by her husband Henry and son Scott; her parents, 4 brothers, and a sister.