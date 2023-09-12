John Roger Engen (73 years old) of Wells, MN passed away on August 31, 2023 from a heart attack at 9:41 pm.

He will be cremated, and a Celebration of Life for John will be held on October 14, 2023 from 12 to 4 PM at the Wells Community Center in Wells, MN. (189 2nd St. S.E., Wells, MN) He wanted a big party for his family and friends to remember the good times. His burial will take place at a later date, he will be placed with his parents at Fairview Cemetery in Hayfield, MN.

John Roger Engen was born in Albert Lea on March 7th, 1950, at 8:40 pm. He graduated from Albert Lea Senior High School. He continued his education and received a degree in meat locker management. In the 90’s he earned another degree as a chemical dependency counsellor. He loved helping people.

John worked at the packing plant in Albert Lea for almost 20 years. He also worked as a maintenance tech and a certified forklift mechanic. He enjoyed coon hunting, working with horses and mules, riding his motorcycle, and announcing horse and mule shows. He especially enjoyed spending time with his grandkids. He was actively involved in horse and mule shows, AA and the Dry Riders of Albert Lea, MN.

He is survived by his children; Melisa Renae Engen-Bundy and husband Shane, John Roger “Engen Jr.” Mickelsen, Shane Robert Engen and wife Suzi, Jason Roger Engen and wife Jennifer. Grandkids; Miraha Baseman and family, Mick Behle and family, Colon Opsahl and family, Taylor Mickelsen, Brittany Mickelsen and daughter Harmony, Shelby Mickelsen, Riley Mickelsen, Stephan Engen and son Jaxon, Angeleigh Kramer, Micheal Wickett, Autumn Wickett, and Chase Roger Engen. Wife Susan Ann Shafer-Engen and her children; Amanda Murdock and family, Adrean Westling and family, and Ashley Westling. Sister Carol Blakestad and family, Cathy Rebelein and family, and Cindy Beinhorn and family. His dearest friend Jesse Stanke and family.

John is preceded in death by his mother Frances Marcia Renchin-Engen-Blakestad; father Irvin Roger Engen; and stepdad Roger Donald Blakestad.

Memorials in the form of flowers, cards and donations can be sent to Jason Engen at 319 7th St SW, Wells, MN 56097.

John’s family wishes to thank everyone that helped him. A big thanks, especially, to the Wells Police Department, Wells EMS and Albert Lea Hospital for their hard work and efforts.

John Roger Engen was a great guy and will be truly missed.