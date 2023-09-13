Letter: Be careful who you vote for Published 8:30 pm Tuesday, September 12, 2023

I feel I have to answer Ruth Sanders’ letter to the editor that was addressed to me on Sept. 9. She said I asked for this and then wrote a whole list of things Trump needs to be given credit for.

There is no doubt Ruth is one of the people I have mentioned in my letters. There are people who would vote for a pig for president if you put a Republican sign in front of it. There wasn’t one thing in Ruth’s whole list that we haven’t heard before. It was obviously taken from Fox News.

Fox News has been sued for broadcasting fake news. It cost them millions. I try to have something in my letters that people haven’t heard before.

That’s why I am considered the most hated person in Albert Lea by those pesky Republicans. They can’t condemn my message, but they can condemn me.

Back in 1957 Charley Manson was in prison. He took a course by Dale Carnegie on how to win friends and influence people. That’s how he started his cult. Trump had some kind of a college he started at one time. I’m sure his course was similar. Charlie Manson and Trump both incited weak-minded people to do their bidding.

Trump asked his Proud Boys bunch to go to the Capitol and assassinate Vice President Pence because he didn’t do what he was told. There are several Proud Boys in jail now for doing his bidding on Jan. 6. I believe their sentences average about 15 years.

Trump says if he is elected he will pardon all these Proud Boys and anyone else that gets in trouble for something they are found guilty of on Jan. 6.

So when you vote. Be careful who you vote for. You might get it. I am still bragging. I didn’t vote for Trump.

Wayne Thorson

Albert Lea