Letter: Interesting legislation on voting records Published 8:30 pm Friday, September 1, 2023

The following is a quote word for word from your state Legislature found at billtrack.com.

HR 1830

EFFECTIVE DATE. This section is effective the day following final enactment.

Sec. 118. Minnesota Statutes 2022, section 206.845, is amended by adding a subdivision to read:

Subd. 3. Cast vote records. After the municipal clerk or county auditor has received data from automatic tabulating equipment, textual data from the file is public, with the following exceptions, which are protected nonpublic data under section 13.02:

(1) data that indicate the date, time, or order in which a voter cast a ballot;

(2) data that indicate the method with which a voter cast a ballot;

(3) data files that do not include all ballots cast in a precinct;

(4) data files that provide data in the order it was generated; and

(5) data from precincts in which fewer than ten votes were cast.

Data stored as images are protected nonpublic data under section 13.02.

>>Cast vote records are the most important records that voting machines generate. I asked Freeborn County for the cast vote record file. It shows when, where and how every single vote is cast. It does not show who cast that vote.

I was told Freeborn County doesn’t have a cast vote record file.

So why did the Minnesota Legislature enact a law that removes them from public examination?

On May 23, this bill, HR1830 was passed strictly on a partisan vote D34-R31.

The governor signed it the next day.

Interestingly, it acknowledges that cast vote records files do exist. More interestingly the Dems removed those records from public scrutiny, effective May 26, 2023.

This is what Mr. Hinnenkamp calls “saving democracy.”

This line from above is worth repeating. “textual data from the file is public, with the following exceptions, which are [NOW] protected nonpublic data under section 13.02.”

Kathryn Ubl

Albert Lea