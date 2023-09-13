Letter: Limits on the necessary use of force will keep all students safe Published 8:30 pm Tuesday, September 12, 2023

Our state representative claims the left is vilifying law enforcement when it is her MAGA Republican Proud Boys, and nearly 400 others, who assaulted officers using deadly or dangerous weapons against capital and metropolitan police on Jan. 6, 2021. Proud Boy leader — Enrique Tarrio — was recently sentenced to 22 years in prison for a seditious conspiracy for plotting to keep Trump in power after his election by leading a violent mob in attacking law enforcement.

This hysterical attack of the left by the representative is – in her own words — baloney.

This letter cannot set out a complete critical thought through common sense reasoning and support of the new law setting limits when law enforcement is needed at schools. I would recommend that you read supervising attorney at Mid-Minnesota Legal Aid’s Disability Law Center.- Maren Hulden’s Minneapolis Tribune Sept. 6, 2023, column, in part: “Schools should be safe and supportive learning environments for children, and baseline limits on the uses of dangerous restraints and unnecessary use of force will help keep all students safe.”

That opinion column by attorney Maren Hulden is the factual and true opinion from the left.

Ted Hinnenkamp

Albert Lea