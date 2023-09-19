Lorraine M. Horvat, age 97, of Austin, Minnesota, passed away on Thursday, September 14, 2023, at her home. Lorraine Mary Schultz was born on April 10, 1926, in Faribault County, Minnesota, to August V. and Clara Anna (Kulla) Schultz. Lorraine attended Maple Grove Country School through the 8th grade before leaving to begin work. As a teenager and young adult she worked as a maid and housekeeper in Austin, helped new mothers take care of their newborn babies, and worked in a canning factory.

On June 26, 1951, Lorraine was united in marriage to John Gregory Horvat in Wells, MN. The couple was blessed with eight children. In 1951, Lorraine and John purchased their first farm of 120 acres near Madison Lake, MN. In the spring of 1961, they purchased and moved to a 240-acre farm south of Oakland, MN, where Lorraine actively participated in farm life, lending her support and care to her family and the farm’s operations. She grew up on a farm, where milking cows became a daily ritual for her, a task she eagerly undertook from childhood until she reached the age of 75. Even after the cows were sold, Lorraine dutifully cleaned the barn for hours and simply spent time in there. She was also a 4-H parent and 4-H leader, teaching children about clothing and gardening. Lorraine loved her flowers; she was once quoted in a flower garden newspaper, “When I was a little girl, I would read flower magazines and think to myself, ‘If only I had some money, I’d send away for so many flowers.’ I think when I got my first paycheck, I sent for some flower seeds.” She was widely known for her extensive and beautiful gardens that drew visitors from around the area. In addition to gardening, she was a talented cook and baker, well known for her delicious pie crusts. A favorite of her kids and grandkids was her pie crust cinnamon and sugar cookies. Lorraine loved sewing and sat up many nights sewing gifts for her children. She also loved cards, dice games, jigsaw puzzles, and enjoyed cheering for her beloved Minnesota Twins and Vikings.

As a devout Catholic, Lorraine was a long-standing member of St. Edward’s Catholic Church. She actively participated in the Apostolic Ministry group, where she cooked and served meals during weddings and church events. Lorraine also took great joy in providing flowers for various events held at the church, adding a touch of beauty and elegance to every occasion.

Lorraine is survived by her children, Patricia (Brian) Sagadin of Glendale, AZ, Suzanne (Michael) McNamee of Fort Pierce, FL, Barbara Stephens of Brooklyn Park, MN, Beverly (Lowell) Johnson of Oakdale, MN, Edward (Shona) Horvat of Roy, UT, Gregory Horvat of Austin, and Clara “Angel” Horvat of Austin; grandchildren, Andy (Megan) Sagadin, Alex Sagadin, Tommy Sagadin, Sarah Sagadin, Jim McNamee, Anita (Zack) Phelus, Dan McNamee, Niomie Stephens, Nick (Emily) Stephens, Mary Stephens, Joe Stephens, Stephanie Johnson, Grant (Cara) Johnson, Rachel (Don) Kneepkens, Rebecca (Jeff) Folken, Josh (Lindsey Thompson) Horvat, Shawn (Tianna) Owens, Tyler Owens, Kaitlyn (Mason) Thueson, Ellen Horvat; great-grandchildren, Brooklyn and Jordyn Sagadin, Zoe and Athea Phelus, Johnathan, Harrison, and Edith Stephens, Dae’von and Adora Stephens, Josephine, Clayton, and Asher Johnson, James and Logan Owens; sister, Jean Ann (Dean) Clarke of Lakeville, MN; sisters-in-law, Kathy Schultz and Sharon Schultz, both of Wells, MN, Marie VonHolzen of Winter Haven, FL; and many nieces, nephews, great-nieces, and great-nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, August and Clara; husband of nearly 54 years, John; son, Michael; son-in-law, Scott Stephens; sisters, Loretta Brummer, Maxine Westrum, Teresa Oelke; brothers, Arnold, James, Marvin, and Mike Schultz; brothers-in-law; sisters-in-law; nieces; and nephews.

To honor Lorraine her family requests you plant a tree or flowers in her memory.

The Memorial Mass of Christian Burial for Lorraine will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, October 21, 2023, at St. Edward’s Catholic Church, Austin. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at church. Interment will be in St. Casimir’s Catholic Cemetery, Wells, MN. Mayer-Hoff Funeral Home of Austin is assisting the family with arrangements. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.mayerfh.com.