Melvin Archie Iverson peacefully passed away on September 5, 2023. Melvin was born on May 8, 1932, to Mikkel and Alma (Lee) Iverson.

Melvin attended a country school where he received his education through the 8th grade.

In January 1953, Melvin answered the call of duty and enlisted in the United States Army. He served his country with honor and distinction, stationed in Seattle, WA, where he worked with anti-aircraft guns and served as a cook. Upon his honorable discharge in January 1955, Melvin returned home Melvin married his sweetheart Eleanor Johnson, on May 7, 1955, at Moscow Lutheran Church. Together, they built a beautiful life where they lovingly raised their four children: Suzanne, Steven, Sharon, and Scott.

Melvin dedicated his days to working the land, combining his passion for agriculture with his strong work ethic until the remarkable age of 89.

Melvin also worked at other businesses in Albert Lea He was an active member of Oakland Lutheran Church, serving as an usher and church council member. Melvin loved sports, but baseball was his game of games, which he played and watched with enjoyment. . . While he followed the Twins, the Yankees were his favorite team.

Melvin’s family was at the center of his world. As a father, he cherished spending quality time with his children, welcoming moments of playfulness amidst the demands of farm life. As a grandfather, he reveled in attending his grandchildren’s events, supporting them wholeheartedly. He took great pride in their achievements and celebrated each milestone with love and encouragement.

Known for his helping hand and generous spirit, Melvin was always ready to support those in need, never expecting anything in return.

Melvin will be profoundly missed by his family, friends, and all who had the privilege of knowing him. His legacy of hard work, kindness, and selflessness will forever inspire those whose lives he touched.

Left to cherish his memory are his children, Suzi (John) Chrz, Steve (Theresa) Iverson. Sharon (Agathe) Iverson, and Scott (Shana) Iverson; grandchildren, Jared, Adam, Ashley, Mikkel, Jami, Kristine, Elisha, Amanda, Isaiah, and Cameron; 18 great grandchildren, sister-in-law, Shirley Johnson, brother-in-law, Jerry Hemingway; and many nieces, nephews, relatives, and friends.

Melvin was preceded in death by his parents, wife, Eleanor; siblings, Marvel, Agnes, Clarence, Viola, and Charles in infancy; along with many sisters and brothers-in-law.

A funeral service to honor and remember Melvin’s long life will be held on September 13, 2023, at 11:00 am at Oakland Lutheran Church. Following the service, Melvin will be laid to rest with military honors at Oakland Cemetery. Melvin’s family will greet guests at a visitation on September 12, 2023 from 5:00 PM – 7:00 PM at Bonnerup Funeral and Cremation Services in Albert Lea, MN and one hour prior to the service at the church.

In remembering Melvin, may we find solace in the memories we shared and may his legacy serve as a reminder of the power of a life well-lived.